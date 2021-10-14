Indonesia is one of Asia’s most beautiful countries. On a brief Indonesia visa, there’s only so much you can do. It is a generous country that welcomes visitors from other countries with open arms. An Indonesia Visa for Indians may be obtained from the country, allowing Indians to travel to yet another Asian nation.





Image Source: Shutterstock

How Can I Apply for An Indonesian Visa from India?

Obtaining an Indonesian visa from India is mostly an offline procedure. However, several procedures and criterias must be satisfied before you can proceed with the Indonesian visa application. The application for an Indonesia Visa for Indians is made through a professional agency and follows an offline method. The following are the steps to take:

Visa On Arrival.

Purchase round-trip or return airplane tickets.

Before going on a trip, be sure you have all of the necessary paperwork.

Consult the airport officials when you arrive.

If you’re questioned, show your passport and other documentation.

Get your passport stamped with a visa stamp.

Visas Before Travel.

You can begin by filling out the application form.

Select the type of visa you require.

Fill out the visa application form as well as any other required paperwork.

The needed documentation can then be collected.

Send the documents to the Indonesian Embassy or Consulate in your country.

Wait until the Directorate General of Immigration has accepted your paperwork.

If further criteria are required after approval, you will be notified.

After that, you may pay the money, and the processing will start.

Over 160 countries, including India, are eligible for an Indonesia visa on arrival. This sort of visa allows you to stay in the nation for up to 30 days from the day of your arrival. It only applies to those who are visiting the nation for pleasure and not business. You must apply for a multiple-entry visa before traveling, and it can also be extended for another 30 days.

Fees for Visas

You can offer intended dates while filling out the e-visa application form if you aren’t sure about your trip dates. The following table lists fees of Indonesia Visa for Indians in Indian rupees for various types of visas (which may include an application cost). Take a look at this:

INR 3,300 for a single-entry visa

INR 3,300 for a transit visa

INR 7,260 for a multiple entry visa

INR 3,630 for a limited stay visa (less than 6 months).

INR 6,930 for a limited stay visa (less than a year).

INR 11,880 for a limited stay visa (less than 2 years).

INR 3,000 for a re-entry permit (less than 6 months).

INR 5,000 for a one-year re-entry permit

INR 5,000 for a re-entry permit (less than 2 years).

Visa Types in Indonesia

Indonesian visas come in a variety of forms. These are categorized depending on a variety of factors such as the number of entries allowed, the length of stay and validity allowed, the purpose of the visit, and so on. The visa classifications listed below are dependent on the duration of stay.

Short-Term Visas

These are the kinds that are only valid for a few days, usually between 30 and 60 days. These are usually provided upon arrival and allow for a single entrance. A Visa Exemption is a type of visa that is given on arrival. This category includes Indonesia tourist visas and Indonesia business visas. Multiple entries are permitted with the business visa.

Long-Term Visas

These are visas that are sometimes given to students, employees, residents, and businesspeople. The validity of these visas ranges from six months to many years. In addition, these are usually multi-entry visas, and this category includes work visas for Indonesia.

After completing and submitting the form, the applicant must print the completed application form, sign it, and submit it along with the supporting papers and passport to the Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) or directly to the Indian Delegation on the specified appointment day.

