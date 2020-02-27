Home Improvement: Three Maintenance Issues Homeowners Overlook That Are Actually a Major Problem

Being a homeowner is a rewarding feeling but it does come with a lot of work. It’s no easy task keeping your property well-maintained all the time, especially if you have a bigger home. For most, your home is the most valuable asset you will ever own, so it’s important to stay on top of the upkeep.

It can be tempting to let some issues slide and ignore any faults you find that may seem minor, particularly if fixing them means digging deep into your wallet. There are some issues that may seem like they aren’t a big deal and can be fixed anytime, but in reality, they are a big deal and shouldn’t be neglected. It’s always better to take care of the problem while it’s small, rather than to wait until it’s a major issue that is doing serious damage.

Here are the top three problems homeowners tend to overlook that actually should be fixed right away.

1. Leaky faucets

Leaky faucets aren’t just annoying , they’re costing you a lot more money than you might think on your monthly water bill, not to mention how much water is wasted from a single dripping tap. Plus, a leaky faucet could be the symptom of a much bigger problem, that when ignored, can turn into an incredibly expensive repair that only a professional plumber can take care of.

The best course of action to take is to immediately fix a leaky faucet when you notice it. Often times it’s a simple repair that anyone can quickly DIY for minimal costs. You should also make a regular habit of checking the pipes around the faucet to make sure nothing is leaking from there either, which can cause mould and mildew build-up.

2. Signs of pests

It’s tempting to ignore the signs of pests in your home because it means calling in professionals and potentially having to leave your home while they treat your property with chemicals. However, ignoring signs of pests in your home in the hope that the problem will solve itself is not a solution. Insects, rodents, or other outdoor critters trying to make your home theirs can do significant damage over time.

Once you see droppings or notice dead insects like ants, termites or cockroaches in different places around your home, it’s time to call pest control. For pest control services in Visalia, Pest Control Now can get your home safe and healthy again.

3. Flickering lights

If you notice your lights flickering, this is a sign of a major problem that requires immediate attention. For those who aren’t aware of the issue, it can be easy to disregard the flickering and come up with plenty of other possible reasons for it that you may think is out of your control.

While in some cases this is true, the risk is not worth ignoring the problem. Flickering lights could be a sign of faulty electrical wiring, which could lead to a fire in your home. As soon as you notice that your lights are flickering, call an electrician and have them look at your wiring. It could be a costly repair, but it could save your home from devastation.

