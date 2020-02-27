5 Ways Having a Family Pet Can Improve Your Health

Whether you have a large dog, a small cat, or an exotic bird, being a pet owner can improve your well-being and health. Taking care of your family starts first with health coverage and affordable family health insurance plans. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) makes sure all American families have access to a health plan, whether that’s medicare, Medicaid, or through a health insurance company.

Having an affordable option for health coverage and access to preventive care is important for keeping your family healthy. And in addition to a health insurance plan, a furry friend keeps you active, happy, and calm. Learn more about the health pros of having a pooch, puppy, fish, or another animal in your life.

Reduce Blood Pressure

Being a dog owner may improve your heart health. This is because walking your dog daily can lower blood pressure. Sometimes walking your pup with a leash strapped to a collar can be an obstacle, especially if your dog pulls. Using just a leash can choke your dog’s neck and hurt his or her trachea. So consider investing in the best dog harness that’s lightweight, durable, and works for both smaller dogs and larger dogs.

Harnesses come in a variety of styles, from those with a front leash attachment or reflective strip to a vest-style harness. Using a dog harness made from durable material like polyester with adjustable straps and a leash clip is best for any breed and provides you, as the dog walker, with better control. You don’t want your pooch to feel any discomfort so try out different dog harnesses until you find the perfect fit.

A dog harness should fit easily under the dog’s front legs and not be too snug or ride up your dog’s armpits. An adjustable harness might be the best fit for your puppy, especially as he or she grows. If your dog is still pulling at the leash, consult a dog trainer or veterinarian to help.

Reduce Stress

Animals are comforting and petting your pooch can relieve stress. Dogs, no matter the breed, are great for stress reduction and helping people through struggles because they can be present and loving. When you pet your animal, you release a relaxation hormone and reduce stress hormone levels. Smaller dogs like dachshunds, pugs, chihuahuas, and Boston terriers can make great cuddle buddies.

Improve Relationships

Having a pet encourages you to be more social. You have to get out of the house to take your pup for hikes or car rides. You may connect with people more and engage in friendly interactions when walking your furry friend. Taking your active dog to the park can encourage more quality family time.

Boost Your Mood

Generally, pet owners are happier, less lonely, have better moods, and greater peace of mind. Pet owners may also visit the doctor less. Cutting down on doctor’s visits means less spending on deductibles, copay, and premiums and may reduce the need for prescription drugs so you have fewer trips to the pharmacy. Being a pet owner could mean lower costs on medical services associated with your health insurance plan.

Increase Physical Activity

Taking your dog out for walks consistently certainly improves your physical activity. Whether you are taking your pup for night walks, hikes, or running with them while they chase a squirrel, you’re getting more exercise by being a pet owner. Large dogs like golden retrievers and boxers can be great for long hikes and more strenuous forms of exercise. Strong dogs might have a greater tendency to pull at the leash so be sure to use a no-pull harness with a secure fit.

