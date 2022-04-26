CINCINNATI, OH -- Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder attempting a pass during the RoofClaim American Athletic Conference Championship Game vs. the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium ( Dec 4, 2021 - Robert D. Cobb | INSCMagazine and INSC Media Photography)

CINCINNATI, OH — With the 2022 NFL Draft two days away in Las Vegas, there are many teams looking for a potential franchise quarterback, could Cincinnati Bearcats QB Desmond Ridder possibly be the best quarterback ever in the draft?

A four-year starter under head coach Luke Fickell, Ridder has a record of 43-8, passed for 10,239 yards and 87 touchdowns. Ridder has also accounted for 116 total touchdowns—the most in the FBS since 2018, along with 12,408 yards, the third most in college football.





While some may dismissing his numbers due to playing in a non-Power Five conference such as the American Athletic Conference, and aside from a respectable performance in a road win at Notre Dame, his performances vs. top-level programs such as Georgia and national title game runner-up, Alabama were less than impressive.

Numbers wise, the 6’4 215-pound senior is a proven winner, and could develop into a potential starter for the right NFL franchise, if they make him sit behind a veteran, instead of throwing him under center in Week 1.

With this QB class being at best average to mediocre to weak, Ridder could slide to the second round or later. However, with teams such as New Orleans at No.19, Pittsburgh at No.20, Tampa Bay at No.27 and the Detroit Lions at No.32 (via Los Angeles Rams), Ridder could be in play.

Thanks to established NFL starters such as Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, New Orleans and Tampa Bay offer the best chance for Ridder to sit for a year or two to learn from the bench. The Steelers could also be an intriguing option for the Louisville, Kentucky native despite Mason Rudolph being on the roster and the additions of Mitchell Trubisky, the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs signing with the rival Cleveland Browns.

Two other potential landing spots for Ridder to look out for are the Seattle Seahawks, who pick at No.9 (via Denver) and at No.40–which may be more realistic courtesy of the Russell Wilson deal, and currently have Drew Lock and are linked to Baker Mayfield.

With QB a glaring need, the Seahawks may be a ideal spot for Ridder in the second round, if he is still on the board.

The second sleeper team to watch for is the Tennessee Titans, who need an heir to groom behind starter Ryan Tannehill, who at 33, is entering the last year of a four-year $118 extension, which was restructured for the Julio Jones trade.

Wherever he lands, Ridder could prove to be a valuable asset to the right team, and emerge into a potential starter.

