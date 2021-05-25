We all agree with the well-known fact: Life is not always fair. Yes, it’s so true almost in many of our lives. But still, we can’t hold on with just one phase of life with unhappy faces, stress, and tear. Because life means: Goes on

Well, you guys don’t need any big places and events to create good memories as you can simply create them at any little place or anywhere all by your heart, love, and happiness.

Have You Guys Heard of Making Good Memories With a Cup of Tea

Of course, You can.

A cup of tea and a mesmerizing view with soulful music is not less than any good memory. Usually, the deep discussions, best moments, and good understandings happen with the taste of greatness and a cup of affection in your hand.

A Cup of Tea Leads to Great Mental Health

Tea is compiled of a list of benefits for mental wellbeing. Have a look at a few ones with a cuppa of tea.

Tea is a Powerhouse of Caffeine

Caffeine is a great stimulant for the nervous system as it helps in pumping the blood faster due to which the functionality of the brain boosts. In short, you become more alert and focused by having an adequate cup of tea.

Sipping a cup of tea releases feel-good hormones as it prevents dopamine. Despite this, the other amazing benefits of tea are its diuretic effects which means it keeps us hydrated and promotes a good flow of serotonin as well. Besides this, the power of positivity, good interaction, encouragement, bonding can become better while you sit with friends and family with a cup of tea. You can feel more confident, happy, intellectual just in a bit of time after sipping a tasty tea.

So, you can buy loose leaf tea to attain good mental health and make sure you can brew a cup of tea for yourself perfectly.

According to the researchers, the leaves of tea have calming effects as it lowers the risk of depression and dementia. Other mental health benefits of tea come from Theanine, usually present in black and green tea. It helps in reducing anxiety and increases the level of serotonin and dopamine. That’s why regular tea drinkers have lower issues related to heart and cholesterol. Tea is quite famous for some excellent outcomes like protecting against blood clots, free radicals, and cancer. Well, different tea types have brilliant benefits on mental and physical health. Usually, herbal trees are considered the ultimate source of a bundle of benefits. Have a look at some of these:

Chamomile: A cup of chamomile gives you the prominent benefits of better sleep, and improves premenstrual symptoms.

Ginger tea: Best one in improving indigestion and relieving pain problems.

Sage tea: For mental health, especially the risk of Alzheimer’s is reduced by sage tea. It is good for all ages as it boosts the power of cognition as well.

Green Tea: A very common among all types of tea “Green tea” holds so many health benefits such as it is very famous for its calming effect, enhances the cognitive effect, improves overall mental health and memory. Also, it reduces the risks of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

Black tea: The fermented tea leaves of black tea hold the highest caffeine content. Black tea is considered good for repairing lungs caused by exposure to cigarette smoke and reduces the risks of stroke also.

Passionflower tea: Having the healthiest cup of passion flower plant provides good mental health, reduces anxiety, and reduces opioid issues.

White tea: As compared to processed teas, white tea has the most potent anticancer properties.

Although the list of various teas with so many benefits is so long. You can find a lot of such amazing health benefits of teas available or produced all over the world.

Usually, according to the studies, the teas are proven to be helpful in cancer, heart disease, and diabetes; weight loss; lower cholesterol; and mental alertness with antimicrobial qualities. However, a discovery of the benefits of tea is still in progress. Till then you can definitely have your cup of tea in an adequate manner.

Final Words

No matter which corner of the world you live in, tea is always well-known or tasted by you. Maybe many of you are not a great lover of tea but after knowing the extreme range of its benefits you can get at least one cup of tea in a day for a healthy body. There are many tea shops or cafes that are quite famous for making goods or varieties of tea such as tea chai te.

Say yes to a healthy cup of tea with all the taste of goodness you ever wanna have!

