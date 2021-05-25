Oakland Athletics team president Dave Kaval was in Las Vegas and a tweet from has riled up fans and deservedly so. The tweet itself was ill-advised.

So where did Kaval tweet from? Game five of the Stanely Cup playoffs with the Las Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Minnesota Wild. In his post he said “wow! #StanleyCupPlayoffs! @GoldenKnights.”

What’s is strange is that the San Jose Sharks players have supported the A’s and the A’s have supported the Sharks. So it seems a bit strange that Kaval sends that tweet especially if he’s doing his best to keep the franchise in Oakland. Even if there are reports of visits to Las Vegas and Portland. Which is fine since Major League Baseball apparently has given the team an ultimatum to get their stadium situation resolved.

Still the city council of Oakland will hold a vote in regards to the ballpark in July.

Interestingly enough though the Las Vegas Aviators the A’s Triple-A team had a home game tonight. Starting was Daulton Jefferies who made his 2021 debut tonight in which he gave up seven hits in four innings while striking out one.

As for fans reactions here’s a look at the tweets that got sent to Kaval.

Like, I hate both the sharks and the knights (go #mnwild !) but you have to know you just slapped the face of tons of A’a fans with this post. Know your audience. — Katie likes the A’s. They’re my favorite. (@EllisFan14) May 25, 2021

How many comped drinks were there before you decided that this tweet was a good idea? If your goal was to give the middle finger to A’s fans, you succeeded… — CoachⓋShawn (@shawcochrane) May 25, 2021

This message is an insult. As a huge fan/ paying supporter of the A’s since 1973, delete this tweet. Period. Better yet concentrate on keeping our team in Oakland. I supported you, but now I wonder about your motive. — Lise 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 💉💉 (@LiseSFG22) May 25, 2021

