How Amazing Engineering Changed the World

The brilliant creations from some of the world’s best engineers have changed the way society functions. Thanks to the hard work and determination of these pioneers, lives have been saved, daily tasks have been made easier and things that felt as though they would only exist in sci-fi stories have become reality. It’s a marvelous thing that these individuals today and throughout history have discovered new technologies and brought these advancements to the masses. Here are some great examples of how amazing engineering has (and is) changing the world.

Medical Engineering

Professionals working in this field have helped create better hospital equipment to improve the lives and comfort of patients. In years gone by, people have succumbed to their illnesses because they haven’t had access to life support machinery. With the invention of this type of equipment, more patients have been able to survive. Furthermore, the development of MRI scans, x-rays, and so on, have been used to help doctors identify health issues in patients that was difficult to diagnose before the existence of these machines. Medical engineers are responsible for testing, maintenance and advising healthcare establishments on the use of this equipment.

Communication

Thinking about how the world was 100 years ago compared to today, you can see a vast difference. We have come a long way during that time and our ability to communicate with one another across the globe is one example of this advancement. Instead of waiting weeks or months for a hand-written letter to arrive, we can now pick up our phones and simply press a button to talk to someone on the other side of the world. We can even video-call them through our cell phones or computers. It is thanks to the magic of engineering that this has all become possible. It is because of their work on developing this type of technology that we can talk to loved ones or business associates anywhere in the world.

Transport

Cars, trains, planes, and other vehicles have all been developed with the help of engineering. The first steam-powered vehicle was created in 1769 by a man called Nicolas-Joseph Cugnot. It was a turning point in the history of transportation, but from those humble beginnings, the world of automobiles looks a lot different today. Institutes such as Kettering Online are helping to develop some of the brightest minds in automotive engineering and are even working on the development of autonomous cars, which you can read about on Kettering Online. All of this research and development has helped to produce automobiles and other vehicles that are safer and more efficient.

Software

Another useful thing that engineers have introduced to society is the use of computer software and programming. This type of engineering has helped to improve the functionality of information technology and enabled businesses and individuals to become more organized.

The development of certain software programming has allowed designers to develop more intricate designs digitally and share them more easily with their clients. It has allowed accountants to keep more effective bookkeeping records as well as helping to make financial forecasts. Even things like the controls of traffic lights and train signals are all thanks to software and the engineers behind it. There are countless ways in which this type of work has changed the daily lives of people all over the world and you wouldn’t even think about it.

Agriculture and Manufacturing

Mass-farming and industrial agriculture is now the norm across the globe. With the rise in the population, there are plenty more mouths to feed and therefore, the need for better farming methods and equipment is big. Engineers have helped to analyze the best ways to farm and have come up with ways of doing this on a large scale without losing the quality of the produce. Farmers need machinery such as combine harvesters, cultivators, plows, fertilizer sprayers, etc., and they all need to be able to complete the tasks required for large scale farming. It is thanks to engineers that such equipment has been (and continues to be) developed so that crops can be produced effectively year in and year out.

In the manufacturing industry, there are similar needs that must be met. Building cars, furniture, textile companies and so on all need industrial equipment to meet the high demands of consumers. The health and safety concerns of those who are using the machines are very important, which is why engineers are tasked with creating machines that are not only efficient and help speed up production, but are safe for individuals to operate.

Energy Sources

While all of these advancements have been incredible for society, there have been some drawbacks to it. One such problem is how all of these things have affected the environment — with the industrial revolution and beyond, there is certainly concern over how much we have taken from the Earth’s natural resources. Today one of the main focuses has been how we can try to repair some of that damage or slow down our consumption of these things at the very least. The pursuit of greener energy sources, in particular, has been a big focus point. Engineers are helping to experiment and develop these methods to lessen the impacts on the environment and moving society into a more balanced, eco-friendly stage in history.

Research

Thanks to all of the work engineers have done across various industries, research methods into these new technologies or other scientific fields have become much easier. It is because of the new equipment and the experimental nature of engineering that more discoveries and positive advances have been made for society.

Who knows where these innovators will take us next? The possibilities are endless. Although you might not have put much thought into it before, next time you take a train, or play your favorite video game or even talk to a loved one thousands of miles away on another continent, take a moment to think about the engineers who made all of that possible for you.

