How and should I exfoliate before laser hair removal?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Before you go ahead with laser hair removal, it is important to exfoliate your skin properly. Then you will receive the opportunity to experience maximum returns out of the laser hair removal technique. However, you should also have a clear understanding on how to exfoliate your skin before you proceed with laser hair removal. Then you can receive the maximum returns offered out of it. That’s where we thought of compiling this guide, where we share all the details with you on how to exfoliate your skin properly before you proceed with laser hair removal.

What is exfoliation?

Let’s start off with the basics. Along with exfoliation, the process of sloughing off dead skin cells would take place. This can happen on the surface of skin that you have. As a result, you can make sure that no dead skin cells are present when you go ahead with the laser hair removal procedure. This can provide you with the opportunity to get amazing returns at the end of the day as well.

There are two different methods available for you to exfoliate your skin. They include chemical exfoliation and mechanical exfoliation. When it comes to mechanical exfoliation, you will be scrubbing the surface of your skin with a dry brush, scrub or any other similar exfoliating tool. You will also be using a chemical during the chemical exfoliation process. It can be alpha hydroxyl acid or salicylic acid. The acid is in a position to breakdown the buildup of dead cells on your skin. You will be able to get liquid exfoliators along with this. However, they need to be included within the formulas of cleansers, face creams and many more.

Why should you exfoliate?

Bareskin says that laser hair removal is a delicate process that you will have to follow in order to get rid of unwanted hair in your body. Therefore, you need to make sure that you adhere to the basics of it at all times. This is where you should pay a lot of attention towards preparing your skin perfectly well for the treatment.

If there are dead skin cells, the laser beam will not be able to effectively work with removing the unwanted hairs from your skin. Therefore, you need to make sure that you are removing all the dead skin cells. Along with that, you will be able to get a brighter looking skin, which can deliver all the support needed for the laser beam to work effectively.

How can you exfoliate your skin?

You will be able to go through the exfoliation process on your own to end up with getting the best returns at the end of the day. Here are the steps that you should follow when you are trying to exfoliate your skin. Make sure that you stick to these steps at all times, so that you will be able to end up with receiving the best returns offered by the skin exfoliation process at the end of the day.

Pick the right product for exfoliation

As the very first step, you need to make sure that you are picking the right product to move forward with exfoliation. There are numerous scrubs available in the market for a person who is looking forward to use a mechanical exfoliate. Before you proceed, you need to have a clear understanding about what the best product out of them is. This is where you should take a look at the customer reviews and pick the best product that exists in the market. Then you will be able to get maximum returns that are delivered by the chemical exfoliate solution at the end of the day.

Apply the exfoliate on your dry skin

When you have the chemical exfoliate in your hands, you should go ahead and apply that on top of your dry skin. You will be able to use a scrub to get the best results. Or else, you can use your dry fingers as well. No matter what, you need to make sure that your skin and hands are clean at the time of applying. If you are applying the exfoliate solution on your face, you need to make sure that you avoid the areas surrounding the eyes. That’s because you don’t have to exfoliate that area.

Massage with your wet fingers

After the application of the exfoliate solution, you should go ahead and massage along with your wet fingers. Then you will be able to get the exfoliate solution to absorb perfectly well into your skin. Therefore, you need to make sure that you are not ignoring this process.

Rinse away

After massaging for a couple of minutes, you can go ahead and rinse the exfoliating solution that you have applied on your skin. It is better if you can use warm water for the rinsing process. In addition to that, you need to ensure that you are completely rinsing off. Then you can end up with securing the best returns with removing the dead skin cells.

Use a moisturizer

After the skin exfoliation process, you will need to make sure that you are using a moisturizer as well. Therefore, you need to apply an appropriate moisturizer on the skin. The moisturizer should be applied when your skin is still wet. In fact, it is better if you can keep the moisturizer ready along with you and apply that 30 minutes after you rinse your face.

Exfoliation should take place at least a couple of days before you go ahead with the laser hair removal treatment. That’s because you should not keep any moisturizer on your skin surface when you proceed with laser hair removal treatment.

Final words

Now you have a clear picture about what skin exfoliation is all about. Keep this in your mind and proceed with it before the laser hair removal sessions, so that you can receive maximum outcome of your investment.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

