Horse racing is common in many countries, ranging from the UK to the UAE. According to one version, this sport marked the beginning of the birth of betting in the form in which it is presented now. In this article, we will discuss what are the main types of odds for horse racing, how to make the best online bets on horse racing, so as not to drain the bankroll at once, and what features this type of betting has.

Before placing bets on horse racing in a bookmaker’s office, it is useful to familiarize yourself with the basic rules. The line has several different odds for the same outcome.

Main types of odds:

Early quotes – “EP”. They are displayed after the approval of the participants and until the horses are brought to the racetrack. This usually happens a day or two before the start;

Board coefficients – “BP”. These quotes are relevant at the time of the withdrawal of the horses to the racetrack yard;

Starting quotes or “SP”. You can make a bet on them just before the start. Usually, these indicators are not very different, although there are exceptions.

You can earn absolutely on different odds depending on the choice of the bet. It is not necessary to bet on the winner because there are so many different outcomes, such as:

Win — this bet is made to win one horse;

Each-way bet to win or place. Prize places can be up to 4 depending on the competition;

Place — win at any prize place;

Double / Treble-choose the winner in 2 or 3 races;

Match bet — you are given a choice of 2 horses, and you must determine which of them will finish higher;

Trifecta-a bet on horses that will take the first 3 places.

In addition to the odds, it is necessary to take into account the features of the payout of winnings.

Calculating bets on horse racing

If the judges recorded a false start or there was another incident that initiated a second race, the amount of the prize depends on the number of participants who took part in the second race.

In case of cancellation of the race or if there is one horse at the start, the bets will be calculated with an odd of 1.

If one trotter comes to the finish line, then the maximum distance is taken into account. In the absence of one of the “athletes”, the remaining horse is added to several buildings, depending on the type of race.

To win a race between two horses, one trotter must cross the finish line. If the horses finished at the same time or failed to complete the race, the bet is calculated with a refund.

These are the basic norms that are typical for all bookmakers. Each betting company may have its own rules, which are worth studying in advance.

Live bets

Online horse racing betting has some special features compared to pre-match betting. In particular, bookmakers broadcast the race with a slight delay. If you consider that the race lasts no more than two minutes, and in the sprint and even a few tens of seconds, then this must be remembered.

This advantage is used by players who are on the racetrack. They can see the current situation in real-time and can load the line.

Check-in card

Before making a bet, you should study the arrival card. This manual contains up-to-date information about the participants of the competition and the conditions of the race. In such maps, it is indicated:

Rating of the horse and its physical data (weight, age);

The name of the trainer, the jockey, and the weight of the latter;

Features of the competition (distance, racetrack coverage, etc.).

Special attention should be paid to the shape of the horse, which is displayed in numbers and letters. If the numbers are clear (indicates the place of the horse that was occupied in previous starts), then you need to understand the letters:

The DNF-the horse did not reach the finish line;

The F-horse fell through its fault;

BD-the horse was hit by other competitors;

The U-trotter dropped the jockey;

UR-the jockey fell through his fault;

PU – “athlete” decided to stop during the race;

R-trotter did not overcome the obstacle;

DSQ – disqualification;

VOI-canceled race;

– – a long break.

Such designations are much more numerous and, if you make deals with a bookmaker for horse racing in earnest, you should study them all.

Professional tips

For horse racing in a bookmaker’s office to bring not only pleasure from watching but also increase the game bank, it is useful to listen to the advice of experienced bettors:

For the sprint, it is better to choose young trotters. In 8 out of 10 cases, young horses actively “tear” from the start and if the distance is small, they are among the winners. In long-distance races, it is better to choose experienced “athletes”. In one-turn starts, long-stroke horses have the advantage. The starting number in such races does not matter. Different rest times. Full recovery of a horse after a sprint is longer and can take 3-4 weeks. “Athletes” who participate in long-distance races do not need so much time to rest, and long breaks only negatively affect their physical fitness. Do not forget that horses can feel a person perfectly. If a jockey and a racehorse work together for a long time, then this has a positive effect on the results.

To become successful better in this discipline, you need to do a high-quality and complete analysis. Experienced players keep an eye on the horses throughout the year to make a bet on them at a certain point. So this sport requires you to be attentive and collect information. Pay attention to all the nuances that can affect the outcome of the race. It can be the weather or even the racetrack itself. All horses have their strengths and weaknesses and show themselves differently at certain distances or racetracks. And, of course, do not chase big odds and do not get too excited.

