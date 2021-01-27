If you have a new pup that still hasn’t had their first professional grooming, preparing them beforehand can be a great idea. After all, how the first puppy grooming session goes is key to how your doggo will approach all future grooming.

If they find the experience scary, they’re likely to find all future sessions scary too. So, it’s key that we show them that being groomed is a good thing that leads to plenty of rewards and treats! In this article, I’m going to cover how to prepare your pup for their first professional grooming session and why Groomit is your best choice.

Preparing for Your First Puppy Grooming

As grooming involves a lot of touch and handling, getting your puppy used to this is your main priority. To do this, frequently touch your pooch in areas that your groomer is likely going to need to pay attention to, such as the tummy, paws, nails, ears, and inner thigh.

You can also get your puppy used to being handled. Lightly holding them still on a table and in the bath or sink (with a shallow amount of water), can be a great way of teaching them to accept the handling of our groomers.

With all the above training techniques, be sure to give rewards for good behavior. This shows your pup that grooming leads to good things!

For your first grooming appointment, we’d advise your puppy to be around 12-16 weeks of age. During this period, your puppy should be eager to try new things, making it a perfect time to make a good lasting impression. We require that your puppy is fully up-to-date with all vaccinations, so ensure you’ve taken care of this too!

Finally, I’ve been referring to puppies a lot during this article, but all of the above can work for older dogs who have never experienced professional grooming, such as rescue dogs. The only difference is that you should take it more slowly with such doggos, as they are likely to be more wary and fearful.

There’s nothing to worry about with us; our expert groomers are well-trained in rescue grooming and dealing with fearful pups!

What to Expect on Your First Groomit Appointment!

Our service is perfect for a new dog’s first grooming session! After all, our grooming takes place within your own home, where your pup is most comfortable. You can be with them the whole time to give encouragement, unlike with many other traditional grooming businesses.

As our expert groomers need to work their magic in your home, you can help us out by setting up a space for the grooming to take place. A bathtub works fine for most dogs, whereas a sink will be satisfactory for toy breeds. Having a table ready can also help us out a lot, along with some towels for drying up.

Making an appointment is super easy to do through our app. It can help to keep your first few puppy grooming appointments simple while your dog gets used to the process. You can also let our groomer know it’s your pup’s first time. They’ll be happy to take it slow and offer your pooch plenty of encouragement and kindness!

Like your groomer? You can set them as a favorite so that they can be your groomer for your future appointments too. Looks like your puppy just made a new friend!

Groomit is the Best Option for New Pups!

If you’re looking for expert puppy or dog grooming near you and you live within NYC, Westchester, North Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut, or Miami, you can do no better than Groomit! Make an appointment now!

If we’re not yet in our service area, you can help us change that. We want our customers to be our owners and we’re looking to expand further across the US. Check out our WeFunder to invest in our rapidly-growing company.

