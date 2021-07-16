If you’re in the pursuit of navigating through the jewelry-making process with a jewelry design company, then here is everything you need to know about the jewelry design process.

This crucial knowledge will enable you to communicate effectively with your jewelry designer, allowing the production process to run smoothly. This is especially vital if you’ll be working numerous times with jewelry design companies rather than just one time from beginning to end. Finally, you’ll gain a greater understanding of how the various costs of jewelry making are listed, allowing you to be as informed as possible when you receive that invoice!





Here are the processes involved:

Creating a Three-Dimensional Jewelry Model

It’s time to start working on the digital model after the basic idea and/or sketch have been generated. The 3d designer will create a digital render of your jewelry using CAD software. This can take anything from a day to a week, depending on the complexity of the job and how busy the studio or artist is.

While this process allows you to see your jewelry before going into full production, keep in mind that the 3d model is designed for usefulness rather than aesthetics, so it may not look as nice as your final result! You can, however, always request a more thorough render.

3D Wax Printing

The 3d model you saw in the previous stage wasn’t just for you to examine a sample ahead of time; it also serves as the foundation for the wax model in the next step. In most current jewelry production, a 3d printing equipment is used to make a wax model composed of resin, which usually takes no more than 48 hours.

Assembling Basic Jewelry

The final fabrication of your jewelry can take anywhere from 3 days to 3 weeks after it has passed through the design and casting stages. The jeweler refines the main construction of your ring, necklace, or other jewelry pieces at this phase. To uncover the metal beneath the casting skin, the jeweler files it down.

Although casting changed the jewelry into exquisite metal, the jeweler must make any necessary aesthetic alterations and ensure that the piece can support gemstones functionally.

The necklace is now ready for stone setting after the mount has been completed. If the piece requires further enameling or design, it will be done before it is set.

The Stone Setting Methodology

Finally, the diamond setter places the diamonds or other jewels on your piece in this step. He places the center stone into the mount with care. If side stones are used, the setter must hand drill them before placing them. They then set each individual stone using a microscope.

Quality Control, Polishing, and Finishing

In the final stage, a polisher works to ensure that the metal is perfectly polished and as gleaming. Any last touches, such as engravings, are applied as well. Finally, the jewelry is examined, and each detail is examined to ensure that production went smoothly.

These are all the steps involved in the making of the perfect jewelry design.

