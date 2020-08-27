How is tobacco differnt for each product?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















If you are a regular smoker and have tried different tobacco products like cigarettes, cigars, little cigars, cigarillos, and pipe, then you must know that tobacco used in each of these products is different and has a very different taste and aroma. Tobacco products have a different blend of tobacco in them altogether. You might find a cigarette to be lighter than a cigar, that is because the blend used in a cigar is very strong and much more must as well. There are a lot of different factors that add to the features of the tobacco-like smell, taste, flavor, and aroma. Based on these properties, each tobacco is used in certain products. For example, the tobacco grown in Cuba is one of the best quality tobacco in the world and they are most recommended to be used in a cigar, due to which Cuban cigars are famous around the world. Similar African tobacco is great to be used in the pipe as pipe smoking has been a part of their culture for a long time in history. The use of tobacco is all due to its properties and way it has been grown.

Let’s take the example of cigarettes. The tobacco used in a cigarette is much milder when you compare it with the tobacco used in pipe or tobacco. That is because a cigarette is smaller in size and a person could easily finish it in a few minutes. So even if they take deep puffs from a cigarette, it won’t affect them as it is mild. However, doing so with a cigar and pipe would lead to a burnt tongue and cough. It is why mild tobacco is one of the best choices for cigarettes or tobacco products which are smaller and can be used quickly,

Following the same trend, you will also find the products in the market like Cigar and its smaller version called Cigarillos and little cigars. When it comes to normal and long cigars, they are made from some of the finest tobacco leaves in the world and are pure and natural in flavor. These unflavoured raw tobacco leaves are very strong in essence and taste and can easily make a person fall in love with it. Similar to these, the smaller version of cigar called the little cigars or cigarillos have the same type of tobacco used, but they are much milder and lighter as compared to a cigar. But it is still stronger and more aromatic than the tobacco used in a cigarette. It is one of the apt choices for people who want to try something not as strong or light.

Lastly, when it comes to pipe smoking, tobacco used in the pipe is basically purchased in loose form, that many companies sell right now. These are pure tobacco leaves that have been dried and can easily be used in a pipe. These tobacco leaves are well-aged to provide a proper taste and heightened effect of nicotine from the same. There are many varieties of pipe tobacco in the market such as Good stuff tobacco, which is great in quality and taste. There are many more such options available in the market which can help you get the best and original taste of tobacco through a pipe.

