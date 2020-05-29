How Lifestyle Content Attracts Customers to eCommerce Brands

From listing a house to marketing cosmetics, selling the lifestyle is what sets a product apart from the competition. In a clamoring worldwide marketplace, eCommerce brands need to find a way to stand out from the crowd. Creating a unique experience or community makes a brand relatable and accessible. Discover how compelling lifestyle content attracts customers to eCommerce brands and keeps them coming back for more.

What is Lifestyle Content?

Lifestyle content is what brings a brand’s personality to life. A brand is more than a name and logo because it reflects the unique mission of the company and why it matters. A brand persona is based on the interests and desires of the company’s target market. Keep in mind the average consumer’s age, habits, preferences, and budget. Use lifestyle content to build a relationship with consumers based on common interests and topics they want to know more about.

Pull Out All the Stops

Dare to be different and show off a little. Being unique requires pulling out all the stops. Offer real stories that resonate with people. The goal is the make them remember the brand’s mission along with the story. Give the brand a voice through blogging and social media posts. Get interactive to find out more about what customers talk about and want. Use these opportunities to make memorable connections.

Offer Lifetime Value

It takes more than glibness to make real connections with consumers based on authentic beliefs the brand represents. Offring lifetime value (LTV) integrates the brand’s products into the lives of its target audience. Lifestyle content transforms an eCommerce brand from transactional into something meaningful in the lives of consumers. Compelling content can be presented in an original written, audio, and visual way.

Types of Lifestyle Content

There are a variety of options when it comes to developing effective lifestyle content that improves conversion rates. For example, offering recommendations and tips help consumers make decisions about everything from fashion to wellness. Personal stories from employees, customers, and celebrities fuel eCommerce brand power. Craft inspirational tales or show interest in social and environmental causes as a brand. Another fun option is to share photos and content from happy customers who appreciate the brand.

Get to Know Customers

Interactive content helps brands get to know customers. Understanding what motivates customers today and tomorrow is a way for eCommerce brands to stay ahead of the curve. Share stories and listen to what customers say. Provide meaningful responses to create connections that last into the future. Memorable brands offer something that changes customers’ lives for the better and makes them want to return for more. From a one-of-a-kind product to dedicated service and superior knowledge, brands provide what consumers need.

Lifestyle content goes beyond the basic information provided by competitors. Develop content with a voice that reaches out to customers to answer their questions and satisfy their needs. Know what consumers want and strive to deliver it in a way unlike anyone else to have an eCommerce brand that stands the test of time.

