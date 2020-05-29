Expert Tips on the Online Yoga Classes at Glo

Yoga has been a practice that has been going on for centuries now and is perfect for weight loss, boosting flexibility, muscle tone, as well as cutting back on stress. However, in the past, anyone who wanted to practice yoga had to take a class, which sometimes was short of convenience. With the online yoga program at Glo, you can take up Pilates, meditation, and yoga. It makes the platform a convenient alternative to regular sessions in case you frequently travel for a living. History of Yoga Discover the origins as well as the evolution of the yoga practice in this series of lectures and narratives by popular student-practitioner, Dr. Chris Chapple. Understand the changes from its ancient source to modern methods. You will follow the growth of different Yoga forms by assessing archaeological discoveries, historical texts, and cultural records. Dr. Chris Chapple is the founding Director of the Master of Arts in Yoga Studies Program at Loyola Marymount University.

He challenges conventional Western stories and considers the broad philosophical frameworks responsible for shaping Yoga with time. History of Yoga is best suited for yoga instructors seeking to increase their knowledge and teach their students on the background of this practice. The Online Yoga of Meditation The course is ideal for yoga teachers as it helps them include meditation in their classes. For long-term practitioners, it helps them share meaningful reflection approaches with loved ones, peers, and friends. Yoga entails more than a correct performance of poses as the physical aspect of the practice is just a section of its existence. The method is steeped in the culture of meditation and dramatically improves the student’s experience by introducing meditation. It is an online yoga course for instructors who wish to include inner yoga as well as meditation as part of their asana classes. The Yoga of Meditation encompasses the basic yoga fundamentals behind meditation and equips you on the practice techniques and train various basic meditation approaches. It is designed for all levels and incorporates practical advice as well as training on best practices and the shortfalls of instructing the inner facets of meditation. Yoga of the Heart The online yoga course provides genuine hands-on tools and guidance for establishing an individual practice to reveal purpose and meaning in your life. Make a bold step and dive into the spiritual core of yoga via personal anecdotes, call-and-response chanting, as well as songs with one the best religious instructors in the world, Krishna Das. He is a widely recognized vocalist who introduced chanting to the lives of many through his top-selling concerts and albums. Yoga of the Heart is suitable for experienced practitioners as well as newbies to the world of yoga, especially as a spiritual practice. It provides new paths to cultivate compassion and kindness in your life, experience selfless love, and explore your true self. Yoga of the Heart introduces the kirtan practice, which is a call-and-response recitation of old mantras. The kirtan practice calms the mind, develops powerful transformative energy, and expands the heart space. The course is purposed as a means of self-discovery, such deeply engaging musical practices leave room for your voice, enabling you to work together with Krishna Dad to provide a heart-to-heart, intimate experience. His outstanding humble teachings are a call to live as you go through your everyday life. Final Thoughts Glo has invested a lot of effort, time, and commitment to establishing its brand. They provide dozens of top-standard sessions that can benefit you, whether you are traveling, at work, or even in your bedroom. Regardless of where you select to utilize Glo, you are continually profiting from the stress-reducing benefits of both meditation and yoga.

Glo is Transforming the Art of Online Yoga This millennial generation is gradually adopting communication via various devices. The thriving technologies market has made it possible for many services, which were permanently face- to –face to take place without the parties necessarily meeting. A new and upcoming trend is people adopting home workouts. These workouts require a virtual instructor who will guide you through a rigorous physical warm down that is dedicated to ensuring that you work on whatever is best for you. At Glo, our team of expert instructors guarantees you the best workout that would make you feel better in body and mind. We offer you unlimited access to our unique archive of instructions for online yoga, meditation, and other workout classes. At Glo, we offer over 4000 courses that are custom designed to fit any work out regiment. These classes are offered in a way that you can experience on the go with any device. Practice wherever and whenever The 4000 unique classes are made available in such a way that you can download your favorite classes and use them when you need them. Our instructors have various videos that show which positions, how many reps, or which stretches one can do. These intricate videos are posted online so that you can easily access them whenever you need them or wherever you are. Connect with the Intimate Glo Community The tight-knit Glo community offers every member a chance to thrive and have fun while doing it. Our classes, both online and personal, offer everybody a sense of belonging and involvement. Everyone has a particular aim of taking up online yoga and meditation. With us, you will discover a world of individuals with the same unique struggle you have. You will find an intimate, non-judgemental platform connecting real people with individual efforts. On our platform, you will be able to have real conversations about healthy living and wellbeing. Our communities share wellness tips between classes. We also make teacher Q&A available. Get excellent training from our world-class instructors At Glo, our world-class teachers provide you with a perfect blend of instructions that help you progress in body and mind. Or an ideal mix of knowledge ensures that you chare impacted both physically and mentally. We offer a variety of online classes, from core strengthening to inversions, ensures yogis of all levels can refine and develop their practice. Our workouts are guaranteed to improve your flexibility and increase core strength, which reduces stress levels in the body. Our workouts offer the best blend of online yoga, pilates, and tai chi movements that will have every muscle in the body stretched out and relaxed. Our service providers commit to ensuring that you focus both mind and soul into achieving a lasting sense of well being and serenity. Due to the coronavirus coming to yoga, dens are not advisable. Hence the need for an advanced workout regiment. All our workouts are scientifically designed and tested to get significant results. No equipment is needed to start a workout regiment. Join a global online yoga community that is safe and will motivate you to do your best.

Online Yoga Studio Glo Leading the Future of Yoga

It may seem as if COVID-19 has been impacting nearly every aspect of life. From doctor’s appointments to classrooms, everything has been making to shift to go online in order to continue following social distancing guidelines. With all of the stress this new lifestyle may bring, it is important to keep in mind that physical and mental health take a particular toll. Glo is one of the leading online yoga studios that is ready to take strides during these taxing times.

Online yoga allows the ability to practice and meditate nearly anywhere. Available on all Apple products, Roku, Android, and FireTV, along with the ability to download more than 4,000 classes, Glo has changed how yoga is done. There is also the Glo community, filled with active members looking to improve their practice. The ability to have an open dialogue with others about class recommendations, teacher requests, or even just useful tips, allows online yoga to become more than just a simple a video. It becomes an online studio.

Courses Offered

Glo offers a number of courses that help bring that same comfort and meditation found in a studio to the online yoga class.

Yamas and Niyamas

Designed for both teachers and dedicated students of yoga, this class focuses on applying the yoga philosophy to everyday activities. The course first explores the two limbs of yoga stressed in the Yoga Sutras. Known as the Yamas and Niyamas, this study supports positive lifestyle changes, and defines the ethical and philosophical code that all yogis must follow in their lives. Through meditation, lecture, and spiritual practice, students will identify and understand their limits, and then make clear distinctions and make directions for positive change. A class that must be visited again, Yamas and Niyamas continuously reveals its layers of meaning as life seems to revolve around each and every individual.

The Art of Teaching Beginners

With the practice of yoga, there are many different philosophies and therefore numerous approaches that a newbie can take, making the job of a yogi that much more difficult. It is intimidating. With this class, stress can be put aside as the blueprint is laid out for teachers to be able to spread the knowledge of yoga to novices at an easy pace. By streamlining the art of teaching, instructors will learn best practices when working with new students, along with ensuring they stay safe and motivated yet still challenged.

Practice You

The gift of life allows the book of each individual person to be written as their own. This class introduces how to take more control over what it really means to be ‘you’. Using yoga, meditation, contemplation, and journaling, Practice You will create habits of self study that translates into more intuitive decision making and emotional control.

Glo’s vision is, “A world that comes together to heal”. In order for the world to come together, they have implemented technology with their practice, making it a global community of yogi. The future of yoga involves the inclusion of everyone, and Glo is at the forefront of these developments.

