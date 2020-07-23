How Long Does It Take To Test A New Battery

You are a busy person with a lot on your plate. Testing your new battery doesn’t quite fit into your day. Fortunately, you can accomplish this important task in just a few minutes. It could save you a lot of time later down the road, not to mention being stranded in an inconvenient place. All you have to do is bring it in for an AutoZone battery test. It’s quick and part of a comprehensive set of free tests and troubleshooting services designed to help you take better car of your vehicle. After all, your car means a lot to you and it’s important to keep it running at all times. There’s no need to spend extra money where it’s not needed.

Not only can you check the status of your battery, you can also look into the shape of your alternator and starter, too. It’s also the place to find out why your check engine light is on. If any of these tests uncover problems, you can get good advice from knowledgeable customer service personnel and buy quality replacement parts.

Battery Testing Costs and Availability

Taking your car into a mechanic for tests can cost you a significant chunk of change, so it’s nice to find a trusted place that will do it for free. There’s no need for an appointment, just come on in and a customer service person will test your car’s vital components and let you know where you stand. While you are in the store, you can take advantage of other helpful and free services:

A variety of free testing

Battery charging

Helpful advice

Loan-A-tool

Check engine light diagnostics

This might also be the time to check other vital components such as wiper blades. It can be tricky to find the perfect set of blades for your vehicle. A little helpful advice can go a long way. You will get the right set of blades for your vehicle and information on how to install them. You will save time and money and get wipers that will keep your windshield clean in all weather conditions.

Where To Test a New Car Battery During Quarantine

In these uncertain times, you might be reluctant to visit a lot of places. You can be assured that all precautions have been taken to keep you safe as you come in for diagnostic testing and battery services. Keeping your car in good shape during the quarantine has never been more important. A simple, quick visit is a great way to make sure your battery and other essential parts are in good shape.

You can also get good advice on needed fixes to your car, such as what size windshield wipers do I need? A new set of blades is an inexpensive item but one that is absolutely essential to your safety on the road. Blades for your car come in all varieties, from conventional wipers to beam blades to hybrid blades. To learn more about keeping your car running during the quarantine, come in to a quality auto parts store near you.

