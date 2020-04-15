Home>#INSCMagazine>How to Be Heard When No One Wants To Listen To You
What's Your Story
#INSCMagazine Living

How to Be Heard When No One Wants To Listen To You

15 Apr 2020
350
Post Views: 53

Living with something weighing you down can be very traumatic. A lot of times, we are so ravaged by pain and trauma that it becomes virtually impossible for us to see the good in life. No matter how hard we try to let it out, it is hard to find the right people to talk to or someone who understands what you are going through. 

We start to hold things inside of us, hoping that these feelings of distress would just pass away with time, but all it does is eat up our happiness from the inside and makes us hollow from within. 


When a person is going through such a feeling, there is nothing more he longs for than a helping hand and someone with whom he can share his story. Finding a listening partner who will not judge you for who you are or what you are going through is the right way to approach the situation.  

However, in times like these, no phrase is feared greater than, “How are you?” 

So, how do you cope up with such tumultuous times? 

The best way to do so is by venting your issues on discourse platforms and letting it all out one article at a time. You can engage in meaningful discussion and share your opinion without having to worry about disclosing your identity or the dread of being judged. By sharing your story with others, not only will you be letting your trauma out, but you might also be able to connect with people who have gone through the same ordeal as you. 

You will feel like you are in a safe space where you can share anything without being judged. You will be able to get advice from people and let your stories be a guide for them so that they can learn how to deal with different situations.

On the other hand, if you are dealing with friends and family who won’t listen to you and you don’t feel comfortable sharing your feelings on anonymous platforms, another option that might help you is to seek professional help. You may find it easier to communicate with a therapist as he will be able to give you better advice and how to tackle your problem. 

Owning your experiences and stories is the first step towards self-rehabilitation, and you will see all the weight that you have been carrying for years once you start to unload your words. Open communication plays a very vital role in removing the stigma around mental health, and it can put you on the right path towards recovery. 

Always remember that no matter who you are, where you come from, and what you do, you and your story are just as important as the next person, and you deserve to be heard.

Christine
Christine is an avid writer with expertise in different niches, including sports, fitness, fashion, business, and more. Known for her engaging writing style and in-depth knowledge of the latest trends in all industries, Christine enjoys a decent reader base. Connect with me on Gmail.

Related Articles

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
#INSCMagazine NHL Sports Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals: Stanley Cup Champs Lock Up D John Carlson With A New Eight-Year, $64 Million Deal

Matthew Thomas
Coming off their franchise’s first Stanley Cup earlier this month, the Washington Capitals, taking a break from their raucous celebrations,
#INSC #INSCMagazine Fashion/Style Women

Style: Plus Sizes Are In this Year! Hit The Beach With Swagger!

Robert D. Cobb
By Mike John After many years of following the size 6 norm, the fashion industry is finally beginning to embrace
#INSCMagazine Sports Betting Sports Betting

In Which Way The Strategies Support Online Ports Betting?

Alica Knopwood
Whenever you are looking forward to playing betting online, then the strategies are always said to be the best thing

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.