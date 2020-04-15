How to Be Heard When No One Wants To Listen To You

Living with something weighing you down can be very traumatic. A lot of times, we are so ravaged by pain and trauma that it becomes virtually impossible for us to see the good in life. No matter how hard we try to let it out, it is hard to find the right people to talk to or someone who understands what you are going through.

We start to hold things inside of us, hoping that these feelings of distress would just pass away with time, but all it does is eat up our happiness from the inside and makes us hollow from within.

When a person is going through such a feeling, there is nothing more he longs for than a helping hand and someone with whom he can share his story. Finding a listening partner who will not judge you for who you are or what you are going through is the right way to approach the situation.

However, in times like these, no phrase is feared greater than, “How are you?”

So, how do you cope up with such tumultuous times?

The best way to do so is by venting your issues on discourse platforms and letting it all out one article at a time. You can engage in meaningful discussion and share your opinion without having to worry about disclosing your identity or the dread of being judged. By sharing your story with others, not only will you be letting your trauma out, but you might also be able to connect with people who have gone through the same ordeal as you.

You will feel like you are in a safe space where you can share anything without being judged. You will be able to get advice from people and let your stories be a guide for them so that they can learn how to deal with different situations.

On the other hand, if you are dealing with friends and family who won’t listen to you and you don’t feel comfortable sharing your feelings on anonymous platforms, another option that might help you is to seek professional help. You may find it easier to communicate with a therapist as he will be able to give you better advice and how to tackle your problem.

Owning your experiences and stories is the first step towards self-rehabilitation, and you will see all the weight that you have been carrying for years once you start to unload your words. Open communication plays a very vital role in removing the stigma around mental health, and it can put you on the right path towards recovery.

Always remember that no matter who you are, where you come from, and what you do, you and your story are just as important as the next person, and you deserve to be heard.

