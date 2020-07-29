HOW TO CHOOSE A GOOD VPS [VIRTUAL PRIVATE SERVER]

A VPS which also stands for a Virtual Private Server is a virtual server (computer) sold as a service online by an internet service.

A VPS may probably be that hosting solution you have been looking for. This article sheds light on what you should consider while looking for a good VPS to buy. If your website is growing immensely then it will be better to have a VPS where you can host it on. Having a shared hosting environment can sometimes be unstable as a result of the fact that your growing site takes a lot of resources. With a VPS, you don’t have to worry about system hogging and you can also make a few custom tweaks.

As a webmaster, your website is the core foundation for any success you may experience online. With that in mind, here are a few things to consider while choosing a VPS.

What to consider while buying a VPS hosting service:

Dedicated memory

This is the specific amount of memory assigned to your VPS account. You should take into consideration the size of your business before buying a VPS hosting. Buying an account with a memory lower than 512MB can reduce your performance. The memory in any computer is considered as its workspace and the RAM of any computer serves as a storage for any work that is currently on-going. Choosing a bigger RAM can help speed up your workflow.

Hard disk space

This is another important aspect you need to consider. If you are running a site that usually takes a lot of video uploads, you should definitely go for a VPS account with more than 30GB of hard disk space. This will be enough for the meantime and you can always request for more space later on.

Bandwidth

Luckily, bandwidths are becoming really cheap these days. Most VPS hosting companies offer unlimited bandwidth but be sure to check what the term ‘Unlimited’ means. Because the terms may restrict you to only hosting static images and files. If you will be needing to do a lot more, check the hosting provider to confirm if it is available.

Price

This should be your major consideration. A VPS is always very affordable when compared with a dedicated server. A dedicated server shouldn’t have a setup fee but if it does, you can contact the hosting company via email to see if it can be removed.

Server protection

You need to know if the VPS hosting provider ensures constant monitoring of your VPS account. Sometimes websites could be under attack – like a DDOS attack which can slow down servers. If there are proper measures in place, this attack can be intercepted and dealt with in time.

There are some other things you also need to take into consideration while looking for a good VPS service like the server uptime guarantee, control panel, etc. if you consider these things, then you can be sure of getting the right VPS service for your business. You can check https://intergrid.com.au/ for the best VPS service options.

