When using a proxy, you must know how to configure it on your device operating system. There are many people who prefer Android over Windows due to the more security and other advantages. People use proxy on their Android gadgets to keep their privacy secure as it prevents the servers from tracking your location with your IP address.

On Android gadgets, you can configure proxy servers both on Wi-Fi and mobile networks. But configuration is a little bit different in both cases due to the network choice, and it also depends on the device and Android versions you are using.

Configuring a Proxy Server Using Wi-Fi

When using the Wi-Fi, follow the steps mentioned below for configuring a proxy server on your Android device.

Step-1

On your Android device, go to the settings and click for the “Wi-Fi” option to see all the available Wi-Fi networks on your gadget.

Step 2

Tap for a few seconds on the Wi-Fi network’s name on which you are willing to change the proxy settings. When the menu opens, choose the “Modify Network” option.

Step 3

From the menu present on the screen, select the “Advanced options” section. Click the “Proxy” option, and here you can see several settings. Select “None” in case of no proxy settings. Choose the option “Manual” for adding the proxy settings manually. You can also select Proxy Auto-Config” for choosing the suitable settings for your device network, but this option is not available on old Android versions.

Step 4

In some cases, operating systems such as iOS, Windows, Chrome, and macOS do not support Web Proxy Autodiscovery Protocol (WPAD). You can use the proxy servers for distributing the network in businesses and schools. When you are using WPAD, select the manual or automatic proxy server settings.

Step 5

Select the “Save” option for making the changes. Keep in mind that there are specific proxy server settings for every Wi-Fi network. The users can enable only one proxy server for one Wi-Fi network. You can not use it for several Wi-Fi networks. When again switching to the Wi-Fi, the user has to change the settings.

Configuring a Proxy Server Using Mobile Data

Except for the Wi-Fi, you can also use the mobile data for configuring the proxy on your Android gadgets. For this, you have to follow some steps for accessing the internet through proxy servers. But keep in mind, this method is only for mobile data services. In case you are using Wi-Fi, use the way discussed previously.

Step-1

On your Android device, go to the settings and search for the “Network & Internet” option. Click it to continue further.

Step-2

Under “Network & Internet,” there will be many options like Wi-Fi, Data Usage, Mobile Network, and many more depending on the Android version you are using. Select the “Mobile Network.”

Step-3

Now, choose the “Advanced” option and click the “Access point names” or “APN” from the “Mobile Network.” You will see a list of APNs. Select the one you are using.

Step-4

From here, you can view the configuration options like “Proxy,” “Port,” “Username,” and “Password.” IN this step, provide the details for the proxy you are using.

Step-5

When you are done with the information, the next step is to click save and turn off the mobile data. Again, turn on your mobile data. Now all your Internet traffic will reach your Android gadget after interacting with the proxy.

Things to Consider Before Configuring Proxy on Android

One should consider many things before configuring a proxy on Android, as they aid in keeping your geographical location secure and your IP address private. But this does not mean no one can access your data as expert hackers can use the technologies to hack track your IP address.

In case the users are using a proxy, the data will go to the proxy first, and then it will be forwarded to the server. IN the same way, when the website generates a response, the proxy is the first to receive it, and then it transfers it to your PC.

Therefore, always make sure to choose a trustworthy proxy provider from the market. You can use litport for installing proxy as it is one of the most trustworthy proxy providers. You can choose between the private or public proxy that suits you the best according to your needs.

Private proxies are paid and are more secure and faster, while public proxies are free for everyone to use and contain many promotional ads.

Conclusion

Android is very much concerned about the privacy of the users. This is the main reason some apps do not work when using a proxy. In this case, I would suggest you go for the VPN service. But overall, proxies are secure and faster to use for keeping your privacy in account while browsing something on the internet.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

