Thinking about using marijuana for your medical condition but not sure how to use it? This article explores different ways you can use marijuana. Keep reading below to find out more!

Marijuana can be used to reduce symptoms of several conditions. Plenty of scientific studies have shown that marijuana can be used as an alternative for several medical conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, HIV/AIDS, cancer, glaucoma, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and muscle spasms, Crohn’s disease, and many others.





Depending on the state you live in, you can use marijuana for recreational purposes only as well. More precisely, the recreational use of marijuana is legal in 17 states across the US, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

Now, no matter if you have a certain condition you want to reduce the symptoms of with marijuana, or you want to consume it for recreational purposes (assuming that you live in a state that allows that), find out that there are dozens of ways to use marijuana. These different forms of marijuana products can cater to different consumer preferences and needs. Obviously, each way of consumption has its own benefits.

Here are the four different ways to use marijuana and their benefits.

1. Smoking and Vapes

Smoking is probably the most popular way of consuming cannabis. However, over time, smoking marijuana has advanced in vaping it.

One of the main benefits of smoking or vaping marijuana is that the gases enter the lungs and are then absorbed into the bloodstream. Therefore, it is a pretty quick method to find relief for your condition’s symptoms.

2. Edibles

If you want to spare your lungs from all the smoke and fumes from smoking and vaping marijuana, edibles are a good way to start consuming cannabis.

Everybody knows the iconic “pot brownie.” That’s a marijuana-edible form. But there are plenty of other options of THC edibles, including gummies, honey, gingerbread cookies, hot cocoa, popcorn, and many others.

With edibles, the good thing, for some, depending on the symptoms they try to eliminate, is that edibles can begin to peak around 2 hours after consumption, and the effects can remain in the body for up to 24 hours.

3. Pills, capsules, and tablets

Known as canna caps, they are exactly what you may imagine: marijuana in the form of pills or capsules and tablets. They are another popular option for people who don’t like the idea of smoking.

THC pills and capsules are now a pretty popular way of ingesting marijuana because they are very discreet and protect the consumer from the specific aftertaste of marijuana. Another benefit is the fact that they allow precise dosing meaning that you don’t risk taking too much or too little marijuana.

4. Transdermal patches

Another discreet way of consuming marijuana is to use transdermal cannabis patches. As the name suggests, these patches contain THC, and they are attached to a veinous area of the body. The main benefit they have is that they don’t involve inhalation or ingestion of marijuana to experience the effects of cannabis. Instead, transdermal patches enter the bloodstream directly, and they provide a long-lasting effect.

