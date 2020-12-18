Egypt

Any true lover of history will never miss the chance to explore the immortal lands of Egypt where the greatest tales ever told in the history of the world can be found located within the embrace of the incredible cities of Egypt such as Cairo, Alexandria, Luxor, and Aswan. The key to securing your budget is through booking cheap tours to Egypt to ultimately save your time and money. egypttoursportal.com provides the most affordable prices for Egypt tours while maintaining the finest quality. Every step taken in Egypt will be like walking across a majestic dream filled with the most marvelous attractions showcasing the captivating archaeological and the red sea tropical attractions.

Best Budget Tours to Egypt with Prices

Before booking any tour there are a few things that need to be known in order to make the right call such as the exact number of days, the number of destinations, the level of the accommodations, the total amount of your budget, and the expected amount of money going to be spent on of the different types of the Nile river cruise if budget or luxury or standard, entrance fees, the professional tour guides, the meals & drinks, domestic transportations, and all the other details. All of these factors will help calculate the right amount of money to be spent and the right tour package to Choice. The budget tours of 5 to 10 days around Cairo, Luxor, Aswan, and Hurghada range starts from a minimum of 650$ to a maximum of 1299$. The most ideal for the budget tour is 8 days 7 days tour in Cairo, Luxor, Aswan, and Hurghada for the average cost of 1099$.

Best Affordable Nile Cruise

A few examples of the most affordable Nile cruises is the Movenpick Royal lotus, the Rosetta Nile cruise, the smile Nile cruise, Queen Nefer Nile cruise, Splendor Nile cruise, and the Movenpick Royal Lily which offer the most affordable prices accompanied with the finest service 4* stars service accompanied by all the bells & whistles such as comfortable accommodations and a number of entertaining rooms filled with entertaining activities such as game room, gift shops, Discotheque, spas, oriental shows, daily parties, plus a lot more. If you are an American and like what you are reading and wish to book one of an amazing Nile cruise, then you can check these Nile cruises from the comfort of your chair in the United States.

Best Attractions to Visit in Egypt

Egypt is filled with incredible wonders dating back to more than 4500 years like the heavenly city of Cairo home the last of the seven wonders the ancient Pyramid of King Khufu, the holy protector of Egypt the Great sphinx, the house of the immortals the valley temple, the grand Egyptian museum and more. On the biggest land in Cairo is the Citadel of Salah El-Din that holds the alabaster Mosque of Mohammed Ali. The city of Cairo is also known as the city of minarets, home of some amazing Islamic mosques Amr ibn Alas mosque, Ibn Tulan, Al Azher Mosque, Al Rifai mosque, and many more plus the most incredible attractions like Khan El Khalili the oldest marketplaces in the Middle East and Al Muizz Street which has the greatest concentration of medieval architectural treasures in the Arab and Islamic world.

The Wonders of Luxor is magical showcasing the history of ancient Egypt like the house of the royal kings and queens of the new kingdom (1570 – 1050 BC) Valley of the kings, The Karnak Temples Complex the home of the gods, Luxor Temple, the beautiful Hatshepsut temple, and more. The mythical city of Aswan is home to a number of unique attractions like the great Abu Simbel Temple of Ramsess the great, The Philae temple, Edfu Temple, Kom Ombo Temple, and more. Within the shores of the Mediterranean Sea is a heavenly pearl called Alexandria filled with wonderful Greco-Roman attractions like the catacombs, the Pompey pillar, plus the citadel of Qaitbay and the library of Alexandria.

Best Activities for Egypt Budget Tour

There are a number of entertaining activities worthy of trying like exploring the ancient historical attractions of Egypt, boarding a magical dinner cruise across the Nile in Cairo, doing some shopping across the streets of Cairo like Khan el Khalili Bazaar, a camel ride across the pyramids of Giza a sweet little adventure. A super safari across the western desert is a unique chance to witness the divine beauty of the Sahara and explore the ancient Bedouin culture. The tropical attractions of the red sea like the marvelous resorts of the red sea like Sherm El sheik, Hurghada, El Gouna, Marsa Alam will offer a number of awesome and entertaining activities like diving, snorkeling, fishing, surfing, and more.

Best Time to Enjoy a Cheap Tour to Egypt

It is known that the best time to visit Egypt is from May to August during the seasons from Autumn, Spring, and winter as the temperature is 21 C (70 F) and the climate is totally relaxing with a cold breeze unlike the typical climate of Egypt which is usually hot, dry, and humid. During this time it will be very easier to have a very entertaining time.

What to Wear for Egypt Tour

Despite being in the winter, the climate of Egypt remains sunny so make sure to bring light and soft clothes accompanied by a light jacket, sunglasses, and sun lotion if you decided to hit the beaches of the red sea. Also, bring light footwear like running shoes or sandals to be able to move easily between the sandy attractions.

What to Pack for a Budget Tour in Egypt

You can bring everything that you could ever need as packing is the secret to an ideal destination. A black bag will make everything very easy where will carry all of your belongings like money and contact info. Bring any kind of necessary medical descriptions and a VPN line & a universal travel adaptor to always stay connected. When arriving in Egypt buy a local sim card to connect whoever you want in Egypt.

Make every moment count with the most affordable prices across one of the finest travel destinations on the planet.

