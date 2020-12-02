INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Are you planning a move because your home is not comfortable enough? In this case, we strongly recommend that you consider the options offered by

new home builders

. In new buildings, the latest technical features are available to you. You will also get an improved layout and a greater degree of protection for your privacy. In this article, we will tell you how to find a good apartment. If you’re moving to a new city or area, it’s best to take your time with the purchase. Use our tips on how to look for apartments. Live a little in a rented apartment to be 100% sure that the city and place are right for you. If you decide that condominiums and townhouses don’t give you enough freedom, consider

new homes in Texas

. When you buy your first home in this state, you are exempt from paying taxes on the purchase of real estate.

How to look for an apartment?

There are three main stages in renting an apartment: rent a room, live in it for the required period and leave it. The easiest way to search for housing is on specialized sites or through a realtor. If you use the services of an agency, it will completely protect you. In some states, you can rent a house only in this way. Other state laws allow people to search for an apartment or house to rent directly. In this case, insist on signing a contract. It is better if the content of the contract is checked by your lawyer.

If you decide to rent a house without the help of a realtor, check who owns the property. To do this, you need to look at the certificate of ownership. Make sure the contract contains the required data.

The date of the conclusion of the contract and the details of the parties must be indicated: surnames, names, patronymics and addresses. You can also specify passport data. The rental object (apartment or room) should be indicated, and there should be a link to the certificate of ownership. The lease period must be clearly marked.

The amount of rent specified in the contract applies to the entire rental period, unless otherwise specified. By mutual agreement with the landlord, you can change the amount at any time. To do this, you need to sign the corresponding annex to the contract. Make sure that it also states the procedure for paying bills. In most states, the tenant is only required to pay the rent. All utilities, as well as fees of the house management company, are paid by the owner.

Consider the end of the contract

If you do not want the landlords to come to check you every day, make sure that the contract says how often the landlord must check the condition of the apartment, for example, once a month. It is also useful to indicate in the document how long before the end of its validity the landlord must notify you whether he wants to renew the contract and on what terms. At the same time, it is better to indicate how much in advance he should warn you that you must leave if he wants to sell the apartment.

Keep in mind that the lease agreement for an apartment is not automatically renewed. After the expiration of the rental period, it must be concluded again if you reach an agreement with the renter.

Explore rights and responsibilities

The contract must indicate that the landlord is obliged to return the insurance deposit to you if he has no material claims against you. The security deposit is the amount you give the landlord along with the down payment for the rental in exchange for the keys. It is needed to ensure the safety of the apartment itself and the property of the landlord. That is, if, for example, you broke furniture, then when you leave this deposit, the cost of the damage caused by you will be withheld. If you haven’t broken or damaged anything, the landlord must return the deposit to you.

