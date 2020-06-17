How To Get Your Book Published For Free?

Do you want to know how to get your book published? Now, there are many publishing options that you can select from than before! The traditional publishing needs an actual publisher and agent — that will take time but will be one big benefit for industry connections. But, you have an option of self-publishing and get your book on Amazon tomorrow (get higher royalties!), you might find it tough to market it on your own.

Every writer and author needs to make the decision on how to publish their book, taking into account the benefits or what they want from the experience — literary repute, fortune, and fame, or just a hobby. However, how an author will make the choice without first trying it?

With many new revolutionary platforms easily available for free, publishing your own book is not a tough task. Self-Published authors or Indie Authors like Sam Haskell have seen huge success in the last some years. And you never know even your book will be one big thing in the select genre!

How to Publish Your Book for Free?

First, create your account on Amazon Author Kindle

Upload the Manuscript according to the instructions given

Upload the Cover as prompted

Set Royalty, Location or other conditions according to your suitability

Within 72 hours your book will appear in a Kindle Store

If you follow the process, you will not have to pay any single rupee. But, the successful book isn’t the ‘One-man’ project. If you want your book to look professional, you need to spend a little money in the end. For example, you can hire the cover designer for some thousand bucks, editor, and PR team.

Suppose you want the book to achieve great success and get sales coming in, then Professional Book Publishing service or agency can be the best thing. If you choose the reliable publisher, he will design, edit, and help you to market your book and make it a huge success. They won’t cost you much money! Self-publishing your book can be done with the following steps:

Write the book you are excited about

Decide on the self-publishing platform you want to use

Get the book edited, cover designed, and formatted

Upload the manuscript & accompanying assets

Hit on “Publish” when ready

Book will be self-published!

If you want to publish your own book and cannot find a good publisher, then self-publishing will be one right choice for you. Better still, making this decision to know how you can navigate the self-publishing world in a right away will save you from wasted hours. No matter whether you would like to do this on your own or hire self-publishing companies or agencies, you can get help.

What is the Cost of Publishing Your Book?

Costing to publish your book different depending upon the length, costs of production, and the retail price that you set. This being said, it is very important to get ready while it comes to how much you will pay to publish your book. There’re many amazing factors that will contribute to how much this costs for self-publishing the book:

Length of the book (decides the printing costs)

Getting the book edited

Design of your book cover

Promotional ads or materials you wish to use

Let everybody know

Publishing your own book makes it accessible, but only if you tell the people where your book is, they will not organically find it out. After you have published your book, you need to let the people know that it exists.

What has to be done now?

Now you have learned to publish your own book, it is the right time you take the right action & get a step closer to achieve your dreams. It is the perfect time of your life and you do not need anybody’s permission. You do not want anybody’s approval. You may write and publish the book free and all you need to do is to put in your hard work.

If you feel self-publishing is the best thing you wish to do, and want to change your life and business by getting the book out there, then you require the right process to take action.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

