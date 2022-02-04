Are you planning a summer BBQ? There is nothing better than inviting friends and/or family over and firing up the grill, but a BBQ is not an easy event to host, particularly if you have not done one before. You will need to make sure that you plan in advance, stock up on everything that you need, and take care of the grilling on the big day, which is a lot more responsibility than a typical party. So, how can you go about hosting an awesome summer BBQ? Keep reading for a few tips that should make your BBQ the talk of the town.





Firm Up The Numbers & Ask About Dietary Restrictions

First, you need to know how many people are coming so that you know how much food and drink you need to stock up on and prepare. When inviting loved ones, make sure that you ask about any dietary restrictions so that you can cater to everyone.

Create A Shopping List

It is always best to sit down and come up with a list of what you need before hitting the supermarket so that you do not forget anything. People will often bring something along, but you do not want to rely on this, and it is best to have too much as opposed to too little. A few essentials include:

Meats

Vegetarian options

Buns

Salad

Crisps and dips

Beer (and any other alcohol)

Soda

Paper plates

Napkins

Paper utensils

Stock Up On Propane Gas

You do not want to stock up on supplies and invite your loved ones over only to find out that you are out of gas for the BBQ. This is why you should arrange propane gas delivery from a propane gas company near me, which will ensure that you have plenty to fire up the BBQ and cook up a feast for your guests.

Prep As Much As You Can Before

The key to success with a BBQ is preparation. There is a huge amount that you can get done beforehand so that you can then simply grill the food and enjoy the party. A few prep tasks include making salads, marinating meats, setting up a food preparation table, and setting up chairs around the garden.

Control The Grill

Once you have everything ready to go and your guests start to arrive, you can then fire up the grill and get started. Unless someone else will be grilling for you, you must take charge and have someone that can be an assistant for you (with key roles like fetching you an ice-cold beer). People tend to gravitate towards the grill, so you need to have confidence and control the area. You can get a lot of good advice online if you do not have too much experience, and a few practice runs could be helpful if it is your first time.

Hopefully, this post will help you to plan an awesome summer BBQ that will leave your guests full and impressed. Hosting a BBQ is a great way to enjoy great food in the sunshine, but managing it is also a big responsibility.

