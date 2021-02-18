Rush Limbaugh passed away at the age of 70 after battling lung cancer.

It didn’t take long for Limbaugh to trend on social media. In fact rest in piss, rot in hell, and good riddance were also part of it. In general the rule is to not speak ill of the dead, yet in this case it’s absolutely warranted.

Limbaugh was a hate filled, racist, and a misogynist.

His first controversy which Limbaugh actually admitted as his biggest regret was to mock those who died of Aids. He read names out on his radio program and then reportedly played songs such as “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” “Back in the Saddle Again,” “”Back in the Saddle Again,” “”Kiss Him Goodbye,” and “Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places.”

Beyond that he mocked Michael J. Fox’s Parkinson’s Disease. Limbaugh said “he is moving all around and shaking and it’s purely an act. This is the only time I’ve ever seen Michael J. Fox portray any of the symptoms of the disease he has.”

In 2012 he called Sandra Fluke a “prostitute and “slut” for being in favor of making it easier for women to have access to contraceptives.

There are clips from his radio show that show him using the N-word, he actually says it and then says “with an a,” and the he can “talk like a “negro.” Also in that same clip it shows him with his interpretation of how chinese people talk.

Any strong powerful woman Limbaugh comes across is a “feminazi.”

Following the suicide of Kurt Cobain he had this to say “Kurt Cobain was, ladies and gentleman, I just–he was a worthless shred of human debris…” He also mocked another suicide victim who advocated for homeless people.

He has said things like this “I mean, let’s face it, we didn’t have slavery in this country for over 100 years because it was a bad thing. Quite the opposite: slavery built the South. I’m not saying we should bring it back; I’m just saying it had its merits. For one thing, the streets were safer after dark.”

Other quotes are “you know who deserves a posthumous Medal of Honor? James Earl Ray [the confessed assassin of Martin Luther King]. We miss you, James. Godspeed.”

“Let the unskilled jobs that take absolutely no knowledge whatsoever to do — let stupid and unskilled Mexicans do that work.”

More recently before he died he of course denied Covid was an issue. Here are some examples “The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.” “The coronavirus is an effort to get Trump.” “You can’t believe the virus numbers.” “They’re using the mask as a symbol of fear.”

It’s also interesting that Matt Walsh tweeted this “I don’t remember ‘rest in piss’ trending in response to any prominent liberal’s death. Celebrating death is a left wing thing. On the Right, it is the exception. On the Left, the rule. They are a death cult. And they truly want you to die if you disagree with them. They really do.” Those on Twitter responded quickly to the bogus claim of Walsh.

So it’s not surprising that Limbaugh got honored with rest in piss, rot in hell, and good riddance. Those were definitely deserved. It’s obvious that he was a miserable person and even in death he deserves as much criticism as possible.

Truly to honor Limbaugh donate to a progressive cause.

