How to Maintain Healthy Relationships in Lockdown

As many people around the world are stepping into another lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are noticing the tension in their home is starting to rise. With so much new stress related to disrupted daily routines, remote working, lack of socializing, and general health concerns, couples unwittingly take their frustrations out on one another, ultimately hurting their relationships. However, there are still some ways you could make an effort to nurture your relationship, even during this unprecedented time, allowing you to share a healthier and happier life together:

Work on your communication

The ability to express your thoughts and feelings clearly, to listen to your partner when they do the same, and to decide on reasonable compromises together is an essential aspect of any loving relationship. Good communication becomes even more important when you’re forced to spend more time locked inside the home together, as tensions tend to be unusually high.

To that end, take some time out of your day for open and honest conversation with your partner. Talk about your emotions and the stresses you are experiencing, but don’t forget to focus on the positive sides either, for the best and most productive outcome possible.

Establish a daily routine

A set daily routine is always a helpful lifestyle aspect, but especially during these challenging times, as it gives your days more structure and meaning. Whether you’re studying or working from home, make a schedule with your partner that works for both of you, which includes set working hours, time for hobbies and leisure, as well as some quality time to spend together.

In case you have children in your home, then it might be a good idea to have weekly meetings with your partner, where you will aim to delegate responsibilities according to your work schedules, such as dividing any household chores or taking turns helping your children with their schoolwork.

Try something new together

A great way to keep any relationship fresh and exciting is to try new experiences together. Apart from expanding your horizons and allowing you to bond over the experience, trying something new will also keep your lives that much more interesting during lockdown. And while it might seem difficult to find new hobbies or experiences when you’re confined to your home, there are still a number of options available for you and your partner to try out.

For instance, you could start exercising together by watching YouTube videos, take online cooking or painting class, or even practice dancing together each evening. No matter what you opt for, new experiences are bound to give you some sense of satisfaction and accomplishment, helping to improve your relationship.

Don’t be afraid to experiment

Healthy sex life is the key to any successful relationship. So, why not utilize this time at home to spice up the action between the sheets, and improve your intimacy and physical connection?

For example, you can try out new locations or positions, in order to make things a bit more interesting. Or, you might want to consider investing in exciting adult toys that will allow you to experience new forms of pleasure together. Regardless of how you choose to experiment in the bedroom, this newfound passion will undoubtedly bring you and your partner closer together.

Try to maintain positivity

It can be incredibly easy to get overwhelmed by all the negative news surrounding the pandemic, forcing you to check your phone every couple of minutes for new updates. However, such active stressing about the current situation will bring more harm than good, both to you and the household.

If the coronavirus is your main topic of conversation with your partner, it might be time to take a step back and reevaluate the situation. While it’s always beneficial to stay informed, you should never allow that knowledge to have a negative effect on your relationship. Instead, try your hardest to be a source of positivity and encouragement to your loved one, and see the anxiety ease in your home.

Give each other some space

Setting clear boundaries is an incredibly important aspect of every healthy relationship, and it becomes even more vital during the stressful lockdown period. For that reason, it would be wise to give each other some physical and mental space to focus on your own needs and wants first, so that you can support one another more easily later.

This doesn’t only mean having separate working or studying spaces where you will be alone, but also giving each other enough mental space to focus on your own thoughts and feelings, whether that means playing games, reading, chatting with friends, or focusing on self-care.

Even though the anxiety surrounding the pandemic and the mandatory lockdown is difficult to manage, your relationship doesn’t need to suffer as well. With these incredible tips listed above, you and your partner will be well on your way towards a healthier, happier, and stronger life together.

