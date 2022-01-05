The drawn string bag is a perfect handy solution for keeping all loose toys, including; cars, dolls, mini teddy bears, mini balls, and to name a few. Also, these drawstring bags are small enough to keep the useful travel essentials like; contact lens solutions, brushes, glasses, and such helpful stuff.

But, if we talk about the dawn string gift bags, it’s an ideal solution for wrapping and decorating Christmas gifts, and much appealing than old-style wrapped box gifts. Either it’s any unique wall clock, children’s toy, Christmas outfit, jewelry item, beauty kit, or anything else.





Since they’re only used once a year, so I don’t find then worth spending dollars; instead, I prefer crafting gift bags smartly as possible for gift knitting. Here’s my guide to making dawn string gift bags at home.

Stepwise Guide to Craft Your Own Dawn String Gift Bag At Home

Step 1 – Collect All Required Things

To make dawn string bags, you’ll need;

Sewing thread

Pins

Scissors

Fabric

1/4″ wide ribbon

Small safety pin

Measuring tape

Seam ripper

Ruler

Iron

Pencil or chalk for marking fabric

Step 2: Measure Your Gifts

Measuring your gift item in both directions is a must before calculating the gift size, especially if it is bigger one, like a wall clock.

For example: I crafted a gift bag for wrapping a book, so, the short side is around 10″, and the long side is about 16″.

Step 3: Start Cutting Your Fabric

Determine how bigger should be the size of your bag fabric is. You can make the opening of the drawstring bag along the shortest side; this will quickly let you calculate the fabric dimension in the following ways;

Note: I will show ways according to my gift item, a book I told before. You can take an idea as per your gift bag size regarding the gift item you will wrap.

First, take the shorter side of the two dimensions you measured before (like in my case, its 10″) and further add 3 to 4″. The final would be the width of fabric you’ll cut for your bag (13″ is my final size for my book gift bag)

Next, take the longer dimension (mine one was 16″), divide it with 2, and add 3 to 4″. This would be the final height of your gift bag.

Step 4: Sew the Side & Bottom Seams

– Fold your fabric in half width-wise, then pin it beside one side and the bottom

– Sew alongside these two edges, leaving a 1/2″ space. The space width doesn’t need to be accurate.

Step 5 – Make Ribbon Case

Here, open the top of the side seam, and flatly iron the first 2-3″. You can also iron all the seams, but it’s really not required. Then, fold down around 1/2″ of fabric around the top of the bag, and flatly iron again.

Fold the top over again, hiding the cut edge, and creating a ribbon casing. Iron it again.

Pin the casing in the area and sew all the way around, approximately one-eight” from the interior folded edge. I like to begin and finish at the facet seam and opposite over it a couple of times to ensure it is well secured.

Step 6 – Insert the Ribbon

With the help of small sharp scissors cut or seam ripper, start opening the stitching at the side seam, right above the casing seam.

Cut ribbon in the length of 4 to 6″ longer than the circumference of your bag. Pin a safety pin at one end and use the pin to let the ribbon insert throughout the casing. Now, turn the bag right-side out.

Step 7 – Wrap Your Gift!

Your drawstring gift bag is now ready at the right size, according to the size of your gift item. Insert the gift inside, and pull the ends of the ribbon tight, tie a bow.

You can also add a small tag with a bit of square of card stock.

Some Useful Tips While Packing Gift

The drawstring gift bags are best to use for small and flat gifts. Still, if you’re using it for larger size gifts like a wall clock, then you’ll need to add a piece of extra fabric to make it accurate for inserting gifts inside.

The amount of ribbon and fabric you need, varies depending on the number of gifts you will insert and their size.

You can’t sew all gift bags each year, so try sewing a few each month, so you’ll like the end-making collection towards the end of the year.

