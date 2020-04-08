How to Remain Sane When Self-Distancing During Coronavirus

Lately, there’s been no way to escape the ever-changing reports surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic. It has impacted millions of people globally and has killed thousands of people in the United States. In order to flatten the curve and reduce exposure, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended that people practice “social distancing,” which includes maintaining a distance of 6-feet between you and other people and staying away from crowded areas. How can we, as social creatures remain sane when self-distancing?

Some states have even taken things a step further by initiating different forms of lockdowns and restrictions. As of now, over 30 states have issued some sort of order telling citizens to stay at home. The World Health Organization has created a preparedness response as well that people are expected to adhere to in order to limit the spread of the virus.

While these orders are in place for a reason and it’s important to follow them, it’s easy to go a little stir-crazy when you’re cooped up at home. Aside from binge-watching Tiger King or making TikTok videos, you might feel like you’ll go insane if you have to keep up this cycle for much longer.

Thankfully, there are some things you can do to stay healthy — mentally and physically — and keep yourself from feeling isolated, bored, and alone during this time. Let’s go over a few useful suggestions.

Staying Healthy and Active

The impact of this pandemic has already taken away the NHL and NBA for the rest of their regular seasons. The MLB has continued to postpone its opening day, too. It was originally pushed back until April 9th but continues to get postponed even further. Even the 2020 Summer Olympics have been pushed back for a year due to this virus.

But, just because you’re not able to watch your favorite games on television or go to them in person doesn’t mean you can’t stay active, yourself. In fact, physical activity has been shown to reduce stress. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 14% of people use regular exercise to cope with the stresses in their lives. During the chaos of this pandemic, managing stress is more important than ever for both your physical and mental health. Stress can lead to the following health issues:

Insomnia

Fatigue

Heart conditions

Diabetes

Aches and pains

Gastrointestinal problems

There are also no orders in place that can keep you from going outside. Getting some fresh air by going for a jog or even taking a walk around the neighborhood can help you to feel less isolated and can actually give you an energy boost. Just be sure to maintain six feet of distance between you and other people whenever possible.

Unfortunately, coronavirus has had a bigger impact on people with underlying conditions, and especially those with respiratory issues, or even allergies that can cause inflammation and difficulty breathing. Using allergy medications or natural solutions like CBD oil can help to give your respiratory system a boost if you want to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Cannabis can also be used to treat everything from anxiety to aches and pains, but whether or not it’s considered an essential business remains up in the air, with many states taking matters into their own hands on the subject.

Transitioning to a New Way of Working

One way to keep yourself busy during this period of social isolation is to focus on work. The coronavirus has caused millions of Americans to start working from home. Whether you worked remotely before or not, it’s important to make working from home as effective and productive as possible.

That starts by doing your research on your legal rights, especially if you own a small business or want to make sure you’re financially protecting yourself and your family. Once you know you’re protected, you can take steps to make the work-at-home experience as smooth as possible for yourself.

Start by arranging a workspace for yourself that is separate from the rest of your home. Having a designated workspace, as well as regular working hours will help you to stay focused and allow you to maintain a healthy work-life balance. It’s also a good idea to maintain your normal daily routine as much as possible, and eliminate distractions from family, television, social media, and other leisure activities.

Stay Connected To Remain Sane When Self-Distancing

One of the biggest issues people are facing during this pandemic is the inability to get together with friends and family. We’re all social creatures with the need to connect to others.

Thankfully, with the help of technology, there are plenty of ways to stay connected with your friends and family, so you don’t feel completely alone and isolated. Some ideas that you can put to good use include:

Making the most of your phone calls.

Using FaceTime to chat with your whole family at once.

Use social media platforms to send photos, videos, and files.

You can even have some fun with the people you love during social distancing. Netflix has a feature called ‘Netflix Party’ that allows you to watch a show or movie with friends at the same time. It features a chatroom within the synced video so you can talk about what you’re watching. Anyone can pause it at any time, too. While it may not be the same as going to a movie with your friends, it’s a creative way to spend an evening “together.”

The good news is that the impact of Coronavirus will end at some point. Everyone’s lives will go back to normal, and we can all learn to appreciate the freedoms we have on a daily basis without taking them for granted. In the meantime, use these tips to stay healthy, stay productive, stay connected, and to stay sane.

