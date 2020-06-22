How to Revitalize a Failing Relationship (Without Therapy)

Every relationship has its challenges. All couples need to take time to reconnect and revitalize their relationship. Sometimes things get to a point where it feels like only a therapist can help, but in many cases, there are things you can do to repair and reinvigorate without investing in professional help.

A big part of therapy involves breaking down walls built between people. So how can you break down those walls without paying $200/hour? There are quite a few options available to you before you take that route.

Bring Some Fun Back into the Relationship

One very common issue that can erode any relationship is an overwhelming sense of stress. Things get too serious and all the fun and levity vanishes from the relationship. It’s easy to fall into this rut, and it can be tricky to get out. One of the simplest ways to get out is to bring humor back to the relationship.

The key is to make her laugh, which will break the tension that has grown between you. Once you accomplish this, it opens up a dynamic between you that allows for love to flow again.

There is a reason that people say “laughter is the best medicine.” You will make her feel more comfortable, decrease her stress, and restore her feeling of connection to you. If you can make her laugh, you’ve broken through the chains of tension that stopped you two from feeling close and affectionate.

Distance Makes the Heart Grow Fonder

And sometimes all it takes to brighten things up is some time apart. You don’t need to full-on break up, but if one of you wants to go camping for a weekend, chances are the extra space will be good for both of you. There is nobody on earth that you, or anyone else, want to spend every waking second with. Every person needs time alone.

In relationships, people too often end up forgetting how to be alone. You and your partner may not know how to use that space at first, but it just takes a little practice. Carving out that time and space to be alone is essential for a healthy relationship.

Communication Takes Two

Finally, consider what a therapist does: she interprets. She helps couples to communicate when their words don’t seem to get through to each other. You can improve communication with your partner by simply checking in with her, asking what’s on her mind and what she needs from you. There’s no need to be intense. Again, keep things light, and see if you can make her laugh. This will make it much easier for her to let you know what’s really going on.

Chances are, you can make a positive difference in your relationship with just a few simple changes. Before going all out and hiring a therapist, consider the options that are available to you right now, at zero cost.

Author Bio: Emily Walters is an accomplished content writer who’s comfortable writing on an array of topics, from business, healthcare, and technology to travel, culinary, education and even fashion & lifestyle. Working for many different clients at the same time has polished her research abilities and organizational skills. Emily is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin and lives in San Diego where she enjoys yoga, cycle classes, and cooking healthy, vegan meals.

