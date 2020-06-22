Man Crush Monday: Thug For Luvin! Q and A With London Male Fashion Model, Ricardo Prince

In an effort to bring some serious testosterone to this four-time winning digital publication, INSCMagazine is going to present to all the lovely ladies our new Man Crush Monday column. This column will feature the hottest and sexiest men—not boys, but MEN!—from all over the world, as they talk about dating, sex, being a man. You know, guy stuff! To all the men out there, bro up, and get your game face on, because you got some comp!



Let’s be real here! We all know that women love guys who are tall, dark and handsome and a little rough around the edges. We usually hear and see women asking where the “real men’ are or someone who can “handle them”. If there is one thing that is true about women is that they say one thing, and mean the total opposite. it’s both their most endearing and annoying trait that drives regular Joe Schmo’s crazy. Life isn’t fair, let’s be honest, life is brutal and very unfair, especially in the dating game. For whatever rhyme and reason, women love the rugged, rough and mean “thugs” that they hope can change into their proverbial Prince Charming. One such hunk who is a thug looking for some loving is British-based male model and adult content creator, Ricardo Prince. A thirty-something tall, dark and handsome drink of sexy is the perfect archetype of their inner chocolate fantasies. When he is not showing off his toned and very athletic physique for the ladies—and men—Prince is busy producing some of the steamiest content on the adult content site, MyKrush. Below, I catch up with Ricardo across the pond to talk about his work on MyKrush, being a gay personal trainer, go-go dancing and binge watching shows on Netflix.

Bro Up!

Name: Ricardo Prince

Age: 34

Height: 5’10

Social Media Links: Instagram – @Thug4luvin | Twitter – @Thug4luvin85

Where are you from? British born and bred

Tell Us A Little About Yourself…I am a gay guy working as a Personal Trainer here in the UK. On top of working in the fitness industry, I also do a little go-go dancing, modelling and dabble in the adult entertainment industry. Although I do all these things, I still often struggle with confidence in and around the gay scene. Having grown up being quite a slim guy, it wasn’t until I started building muscle that I started to get attention from people and given certain opportunities in and around the gay scene.

What are your top fitness and health tips? Getting results is not quick process, its takes consistency and discipline. I would also recommend seeking help from a professional coach, at least for the first few months when starting out. A lot of guys that have been training for years have incorrect technique and, once this is learnt, it’s twice as hard to retrain your body movement patterns.

What are your guilty pleasures? I guess pop music could be considered a guilty pleasure. I also have a sweet tooth, and am not as strict on my diet as I could be. I also enjoy binge watching shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime, and playing X-Box.

What are your hobbies? Gym, Gym and more Gym. Oh, and I also like to go to commercial dance classes every once in a while and get my groove on!

Who are your idols, and why? It may sound cheesy, but I guess it would have to be the women of my family. I didn’t have many male role models growing up, and personally I think my mother, grandmothers and aunties did a fine good job of teaching me how to be a decent man.

Who is the most beautiful woman and most handsome guy in the World?

Women – I used to have a huge crush on the singer Aaliyah, but now I guess Ciara or Tinashe are stunning. I like the tomboy persona they give off.

Man – I think porn actor Francios Sagat is pretty hot, I don’t know if he is the most handsome in the World, but he has been my porn crush for the longest time, but honestly you can go to any big gay party and find hundreds of the same type of guy, lol.

Tell us an unusual fact about yourself? I am a big computer game nerd. I am also an emotional wreck when i watch certain trash TV (big softy)

You’re an adult entertainer on platform MyKrush.com and sell x-rated photos and videos to your fans. Why did you get in to that line of work and do you enjoy it? I began this line of work when I started to get attention after putting on muscle, I liked the attention and thought it would be good to start making content to sell online. When you sell your own content on a site like My Krush, it’s better because it allows you have a little more control over your own image and business, which is important.

In all of your time as an online adult creator, what’s the strangest request you have received from a fan? Not that strange, but one guy really wanted to pay to wax me from head to toe. I like being a black guy with body hair though, as have not seen a lot in the adult industry.

Do others treat you any differently because of your job in the adult entertainment business? Not really. I am pretty unapologetic and open about my life and experiences and, if someone has a problem with that, they would not be the type of person I would keep around for long anyway.

What are your goals/dreams for the next few years? I would like to save enough money to open up my own gym space, and gain more education within my area of expertise on things such as specific training, injury specialist and pyshiotherapy.

Would you rather be very unattractive and super wealthy – or super handsome but poor forever more? Unattractive and super wealthy. Money can buy good pussy, LMAO!

What is the biggest challenge you have faced in life so far? Probably finding out I was HIV positive about 7 years ago. I went through a stage where I became very self destructive. I was partying a lot, and not really taking care of my physical or mental heath. Now coming out the other side and looking back it could have lead me down a much darker path. I’m so grateful to be in a good place now.

What makes you angry? Rude, ignorant, uneducated and just mean people…

Finally, sum yourself up in 5 words… Kind, easy-going, funny, real and honest.

Follow Ricardo at: Mykrush.com/thug4luvin

Special thanks to Ricardo and Intrigue Agency for their help and assistance with this feature.

