How to Stream Your Favorite Shows with Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick can make your TV an entertainment media hub as you can watch all your favorite TV shows, TV series and live channels under one roof. Still, a catch exists in the form of geo-restriction that does not allow you access different streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Kodi and others on Firestick.

Through a VPN for Fire TV Stick, you can access these services from any country hassle-free. In this post, I will let you know how you can set up your Firestick and stream your favorite shows through a VPN in a blink of an eye.

Without further ado, let us begin!

How to setup your Amazon Fire TV Stick

You do not need any rocket science to setup your Amazon Fire TV Stick. However, you must make sure that you have following things in your arsenal:

A compatible TV – Your TV should have HD or UHD plus HDMI port

Amazon account – You must create a regular Amazon account first

A wireless internet connection and 2 AAA batteries for operating your TV Stick remote

Here is the list of steps you should follow to set Fire TV Stick up successfully:

Plugin your Firestick

Connect to your Wi-Fi internet connection and login to your Amazon account

Download and install streaming apps like Netflix, Kodi , Hulu and others

Start watching your favorite TV shows

How to install a VPN on Firestick

A VPN keeps your online Firestick streaming activities secure and anonymous from the vicious eyes of ISPs, snoopers and other unwanted personnel. You can install a VPN on Firestick after downloading a VPN app from an Amazon App Store. Here is how you can do:

Search your desired VPN service by typing its name on your Firestick

Once the VPN app shows up on your screen, click the download button and wait for few moments

After completing the download process, launch your VPN app and sign in to the app through your credentials

Select your preferred server from the servers’ list

Start watching your favorite region-blocked content straightaway

How to install Kodi18 on Amazon Fire TV Stick with FireDL

You do not need any rocket science to install the latest version of Kodi on Amazon Fire TV Stick through FireDL app. That said, you must use a best VPN Kodi service to access geo-limited content on Kodi. Here are the steps you may follow:

Turn on apps from unknown sources and ADB Debugging

You should launch the Amazon App Store

After launching the App Store, install FireDL app

Open FireDL app> use the code 600003 to install Kodi

Does the Amazon Fire TV Stick have YouTube?

Yes, you can use YouTube app to watch TV shows, movies and videos with Firestick after downloading YouTube app from the Amazon App Store.

Which channels can I watch with Fire TV Stick?

You can download various channels of your choice on Firestick and start watching them right away. These channels are:

A&E

247 Comedy

4k Nature Relax TV

247 Horror Movies

ABC

ABC News

Amazon Music

AMC

Animal Planet Go

BBC America

Bravo Now

CBS All Access

CNBC

CNNGo

Comedy Central

Crackle and others

How can I watch live TV on my Amazon Fire TV Stick?

You can enjoy streaming live TV coverage through different apps on your Amazon Fire TV Stick that include:

Live NetTV

Mobdro

Swift Streamz

TV Catchup

Wrapping Up

You can use your Amazon Fire TV Stick device to accomplish your media streaming cravings next level. But, you cannot watch region-blocked shows on Firestick if you don’t have a VPN. Therefore, a VPN becomes an ideal way to unblock a plethora of shows no matter if you are using Netflix, Hulu, Kodi or other service.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

