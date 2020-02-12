Home>#INSC>Make Your Plastics Manufacturing Safety Program More Effective
Plastics Manufacturing Safety Program
Make Your Plastics Manufacturing Safety Program More Effective

12 Feb 2020
Plastic manufacturing is one of the massive industries in the world. Plastic is a material used in making many items of daily use. We are using bottles, food containers and many other plastic-made products on a regular basis. This makes plastic manufacturing one of the fastest growing industries. Though this industry has provided employment to many, it also presents the risk of exposure to high temperatures, chemicals, dust and fumes and machinery that must be operated safely to avoid mishappenings. 

So, having a proper safety program in place does not only ensure the safety of workers and equipment but also reduce plant and equipment insurance cost. It is important to address all the factors associated with safety in plastic manufacturing plants and equipment.  


The amount you have to spend on insurance is directly linked to the safety of the plant. So, let’s see how to make your plastics manufacturing safety program more effective. We cannot assume that it is easy to escape injuries entirely in this mammoth industry. However, with employee education, increased awareness and workplace safeguards, it is possible to minimize the occurrences of workplace injuries. Following are the major injuries that can be controlled with a comprehensive and effective safety program: 

  • Cuts and lacerations 
  • Sprains and strains 
  • Coming in contact with equipment and objects
  • Overexertion 

In addition to these injuries, hundreds of cases of amputation are reported every year. Amputations occur when the finger or arm of the worker gets caught by machinery. Body parts getting crushed by machinery also causes amputation. Injuries do not only occur when machines are in operation. Material-handling and cleaning and maintenance of machinery can lead to serious injuries. 

Making facilities safer can reduce the number of injuries. Having plant and equipment insurance can minimize legal and financial risks due to injury claims, losses due to equipment going out of operation and more. 

Following are the most common problem spots your program needs to address:   

  1. Machines 
  2. Noise levels 
  3. Confined spaces 
  4. Chemicals, dust and fumes 
  5. Work area ergonomics
  6. Training and safeguard 

Machines 

Modern plastic manufacturing is highly automated. However, some facilities are using old equipment. Make sure that these pieces of equipment have interlocking barriers, emergency controls, two-handed controls and other safety features. 

Noise Levels 

Metal touching metal, blades crossing, motors, pulleys, belts, gears and other points of operation can cause noise-related injuries such as hearing loss. Using hearing protection devices is not enough. Replace old machines, replan your plant layout and make other necessary changes to minimize the noise levels in the facility. 

Confined Space 

Hazardous atmospheric conditions and entrapment can cause serious physical injuries to employees working in confined spaces. Make sure that you have proper respiratory equipment, communication equipment, confined space attendants and rescue personnel. 

Chemicals, Dust and Fumes  

Exposure to resins, chemical additives and modifiers can cause breathing problems and other diseases. It is important to have dust collection systems, provisions of exhaust ventilation and other preventive measures. 

Work Area Ergonomics 

Awkward positions and forceful exertion can cause muscle strains and other injuries. Proper ergonomic design can help in minimizing these injuries. 

Training and Safeguard 

In addition to employee training, having appropriate safeguards also helps in preventing injuries. More training, education and awareness ensures maximum safety. 

To cover financial losses due to injury claims or losses due to faulty equipment, you should get proper plant and equipment insurance. 

Vivek Singh
Vivek is a pro-level blogger with years of experience in writing for multiple industries. He has extensive knowledge in healthcare, business, sports, fashion, and many other popular niches. Vivek has graduated in computer science and has keen interest in traveling. Connect with me on hangout at vivek8314@gmail.com.
https://www.wholepost.com/

