Surprise your loved one and make a declaration of love with the help of the most beautiful love messages we have selected for you. Below you will find unique declarations of love and romantic messages suitable for any special occasion.

How to surprise your loved ones on Valentine’s Day? Send them a beautiful text message expressing your feelings and attachment





I want to tell you that I love the reasons you give me every day to love you: your smile, your eyes, your kindness, the attention you give me and the way you brighten my life.

You are the most beautiful miracle of my life, you are my desire always: to love, to be loved! God fulfilled it for me when He got in your way. I LOVE YOU more than my life, you are everything to me! Thank you for being with me “for better or worse” thank you for “We” – the most powerful galaxy in existence!Link on photo. Example: https://ziarulunirea.ro/mesaje-de-dragoste-frumoase-scurte-declaratii-de-iubire-pentru-ea-si-pentru-el-510059/You made the colors more vivid, the beauty purer, the pleasure more intense. On Valentine’s Day I remind you: I love you more than I love life, the wonder of my life! ”I love you because… you drive my loneliness into a full and crowded world. I love you because without you it’s hard and I can’t find myself. I love you and I am the definition of eternal happiness “”I love you anywhere, anytime, anyway. I don’t need to write to you anymore, to tell you more. I show you this with every gesture, with every movement, with every touch.”Someone asked what makes people happy. Some replied that wealth, others – celebrity. I was thinking about that when I got the SMS from you. I smiled and replied that this makes me happy.I love you because I live my total fulfillment. I love you because you are everything to me. I love you for my future, ours… ””What I am writing to you now are not words, they are pieces of soul and mind, because love is not written, it is felt. I love you!”If I have planted a flower, every time I thought of you, I would now walk through a garden full of flowers, without finding its end.”I will walk with you on the street on one condition: hide your wings so that people will not know that you are my angel! I love you!I met you in difficult moments, when my soul was deserted, and I fell in love with you, without wanting to, without knowing. ”No matter how special the words are, they can’t even begin to tell you about all the love I have in my soul. ”Someone told me that the day has 24 hours, that an hour has 60 minutes, that a minute has 60 seconds, but no one told me that a second without you is an eternity. “Now that Valentine’s Day is approaching and the atmosphere seems to be changing, it is becoming more full of love and understanding, I’m thinking about the Valentine’s Days spent with you. Maybe I wasn’t always inspired to get the gift you wanted, but this year I found it. I hope you like it and love it, because in it I have closed a part of my heart, a testimony of the immense love that I carry for you and that seems to be fulfilled every day. There are things in it that I would like to tell you every day and they seem to fail. I want you to know that I love you and that you are an inspiration to me: you inspire me to be a better person every day. ”Love is not a bargain: I love you because you love me. Love is a certainty: I love you because I love youThere is no more magical surprise than the surprise of being loved. This is God’s finger on man’s shoulder.When I first saw you, you warmed my heart. The second time you sparked me, and now you’re making my heart burnYou represent the beauty, gentleness and tenderness of my life. Without you my life would be gray, but with you … it’s alive, sweet and colorful. Baby, I only pray for one thing, to be able to erase one day, a moment when I will have to look into your eyes for the last time and say goodbye… like a tear…Love is not only flowers, smiles, love, but it also means tears, desire, passion and that is why few have the privilege of discovering its power.I want to tell you that you are the person for whom I want to live and for whom, at the same time, I would give my life. With you I discovered paradise, I saw a light brighter than the sun. I love you, sparkling pearl that has been trapped in this boundless ocean of life.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

