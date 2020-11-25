How To Teach Your Kids to Be Kind

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















One of the most impactful lessons that parents can pass along to their children is the importance of kindness and compassion. While this is a critical lesson to instill, it can be easier said than done. If you are looking to create caring, kind and empathetic children, here are a few steps.

Spread Kindness Daily

If you want your children to be kind, you need to live this in your daily life as well. Spreading wholesale kindness can happen through each interaction and relationship. The care for others can be infectious and spread to others. Keep in mind that you can be one of the best examples that your children have in their lives.

Model Care and Compassion

Children can be like little sponges, soaking up key lessons at every turn. This is why you need to learn to model kindness and explain the critical importance of compassion. By taking the time with your children to explain caring for others, you can help them learn one step at a time. Not only will they witness your kind acts daily, but they will also see their role and the impact of their choices.

Teach Them Words Matter

The saying that suggests that words hurt less than sticks, stones and physical violence sends the wrong message. If you want them to be kind, it is just as important for them to learn the importance of words. Learning to express themselves in ways that do not harm others, learning to express their feelings through words and learning how not to bully and hurt others are critical lessons when it comes to kindness.

Educate Them on Environmental Care

If you want to raise kind and compassionate children, you also need to teach them impact beyond human interactions. Raising kind children also entails an appreciation, gratitude and care for the environment, all of its inhabitants and its long-term health. Consider how sustainable practices, education and spending time in nature can help them develop a deeper appreciation for the world around them and love for planetary care.

Be Kind to Yourself

Because your children look up to you, oftentimes they will emulate your behavior. This is one of the reasons why it is critical to also be kind to yourself. Teaching your children about self-compassion is so much more than caring for others and the world around them and they also need to learn to be kind to themselves.

Taking the time to instill key values, spread kindness yourself and model communications and care are all critical steps to learning compassion. If you want your children to be kind to others, the work starts at home.

