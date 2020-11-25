VEGAN FITNESS: A HEALTHY CHOICE FOR WOMEN

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Fitness is an essential part of one’s routine. Be it through the gym, yoga classes, swimming, or running, any fitness regime should focus on healthy weight management. Such changes in your lifestyles can be made to keep your body fit and mind alert, as the two go hand in hand. Proteins are the essential nutrients for this.

Proteins play a vital role in both gaining muscle mass and losing weight. Women are usually hesitant to take up protein powder as a supplement due to the misunderstanding of its function. Protein powder for women does not cause users to put on an abnormal amount of muscle but rather maintain healthy body weight while toning muscles for a sculpted figure.

As with any exercise regime, there is some amount of energy lost when out swimming or after a day of bushwalking. This energy needs to be replenished through our diet.

ESSENTIAL PROTEINS: THE BUILDING BLOCKS

Women’s bodies need an average of 45g of proteins daily. Nine essential proteins that we require have to come from external sources. This is why protein powders come into the picture. Today’s daily diet doesn’t consist of all the necessary proteins needed for healthy body function, and protein powders fill in these gaps in our diet.

Protein powder for women not only helps in weight loss but also promotes immune function within the body. The immunoglobulins that are our first line of defense are composed of proteins.

Proteins aid in developing healthy bones, nails, and hair as proteins play a crucial role in their generation. Undue loss of protein can cause their weakening and further health problems.

VEGANISM IN HEALTH

While talking about trends in health, the most popular of them is veganism. Vegans usually gain proteins from soy in their diet, but most do not take to the taste. Vegan protein powders don’t necessarily take their proteins from soy and use more seeds, thus giving a more palatable taste while improving your health. Australia ranks second in the world with regards to the popularity of veganism. It is a healthy life choice that most Australians follow, and hence, vegan protein powder serves as the proper fix for one’s protein needs.

Apart from the benefit the planet receives from vegan protein powder, there are personal benefits as well. Vegan protein powders are less likely to cause any allergic reaction in the body due to its plant-based protein source. People who are lactose intolerant can switch to vegan protein powders as they contain no milk, unlike regular protein powders.

They are also gluten-free and sugar-free, making it a popular choice amongst the health-conscious. There are no added hormones or antibiotics. It is rich in plant-based proteins, vitamins, and minerals that promote healthy digestion and cardiovascular health. It proves to be an all-around protein source. They boost metabolic function, accelerate weight loss, and are a rich source of iron, making it suitable for women as they are more likely to be iron-deficient.

Protein powders, today, have emerged as a complete nutritional package in themselves. They now include carbs and required fat, vitamins, and minerals. Adding these to your morning shake can boost your stamina throughout the day.

