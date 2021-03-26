The San Francisco 49ers acquired the no.3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Miami Dolphins. Yet it doesn’t necessarily mean that a quarterback will get taken.

General Manager John Lynch has done a tremendous job of re-signing free agents while creating cap space. This includes re-signing left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, cornerbacks Jason Verrett, K’Waun Williams and Emmanuel Moseley, safety Jacquiski Tartt, and defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

It still hasn’t stopped the rumors that the 49ers are looking to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and it has only gotten louder since the announced trade. Yet it’s only conceivable that happens if Zach Wilson doesn’t get selected by the New York Jets.

So with Wilson gone it doesn’t make any sense for Lynch to take Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance. What does then though? Penei Sewell, offensive tackle from the University of Oregon.

Sewell is the top rated tackle in the draft. He’s been compared to several hall of fame players and Ronnie Stanley. This means he’s already viewed as an All-Pro talent. His selection then means that Lynch will need to trade Mike McGlinchey who had a sub par 2020 season.

McGlinchey is a solid run blocker, yet his struggles in pass protection were well documented. He also was underweight making it necessary for head coach Kyle Shanahan to comment on his ideal weight.

A change of scenery seems like the best answer for McGlinchey. Taking Sewell provides an immediate upgrade in pass protection for the 49ers.

There’s always a chance that Lynch goes another direction. Jayson Oweh, defensive end out of Penn State University showcased his tremendous athleticism which included a 4.36 40 time. In seven games in 2020 he registered 6.5 sacks and 20 tackles.

Sewell is definitely worth taking at no.3, Oweh is a bit of a reach so it’s possible that Lynch actually trades down. Either way the only way the 49ers take a quarterback is if Wilson falls which isn’t likely.

