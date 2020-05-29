How You Can Manage Remote Teams With Asana!

Are you still using emails as your only means for communicating with clients and teams? While emails are one of the most traditional ways of communicating, it can make things disorganized and can make your teams wait for the nest task.

Furthermore, your employees need a clear understanding and a clear direction, especially when they are packed with various projects. Think this way- when you use only emails, you could mess up with various other things and derail the ongoing project.

However, lucky for you, there are many other ways to organize your products and your team.

How Does Asana Work?

Asana uses projects, sections, workspaces, and tasks to keep employees and teams organized. Since emails don’t allow content to be arranged in a different context of tasks and projects, handling incoming things can become arduous.

However, Asana helps in streamlining things and make work collaborations easy and efficient. It helps both teams and individuals to break down tough tasks into more manageable pieces. This tool allows easy integration with other project management tools like Bridge24.

Here’s How You Can Manage With A Asana:

Create Your Asana Account With Teams:

To start with, create your account with Asana and add candidates/ employess via emails. Once your team joins in, create teams within it. Assigning employees with different tasks will make things easy for teams to coordinate with each other.

Moreover, you can easily filter the notifications to make teams more productive and managed. With Asana, you can also divide the teams into different categories and groups. Follow these steps and create new teams with Asana:

Click the Add Team situated on your sidebar

This will show you a popup where you need to fill details of your teams

Now, name the team and add team members (you can also send invites to the members and add them later)

Lastly, create privacy rules and tap on on Create Team

Turn Your Emails To Assignments With Asana:

Once you start, there might be few emails pending with the assignments, which you want to include in the Asana task. But, new projects will be added automatically from the conversations you make. You don’t have to manually add them. Moreover, you can use pre-existing emails to turn them into tasks.

For this, use the email linked with your asana account, create an email, and add recipient (format would look like this- xx@mail.asana.com) to them.

This email address will then turn to the Asana task.

Using Asana For Onboarding:

Another way you can use Asana is by using it as onboarding tool. It makes setting new expectations and creating tasks for new employees easy and fuss-free. The onboarding process have tasks from various weeks, through which, new employees get familiar with the company’s software.

You can outline the tasks for the day, provide the documentation, and assign work at once. Once done, you can easily take followups to check what the new employees have done and their progress.

Additionally, new hires can look at their schedules and see how they are working in the week.

Use Asana For Integrations:

Integrations occur when different plugins, applications, and software work together. Asana combines all the tools that you use for project management. You can integrate Google Drive, Sheets, Calendar, and other apps with ease.

Moreover, Asana also provide easy integrations with platforms like DropBox,

MailerLite, and more. There are various other benefits of integrations that let you create forms for your teams and make it easy for you to check results.

Conclusion:

The rage of working remotely is increasing at a rapid pace, and there are no signs of it coming down. In fact, many businesses are moving their brick-motor offices off the place to make things virtual through the project management system. If you are planning to work remotely, give Asana a try, and have stress-free integration with your team and clients.

