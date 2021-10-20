A good staff mood keeps the workplace ticking along smoothly. A bad mood, however, does the opposite – it causes tension, reduces productivity, and creates an atmosphere that’s unpleasant to work in. If it carries on for long enough, it could even lead to a high staff turnover rate. That is, of course, something you must avoid.

As a manager or business owner, you might think your staff’s mood is out of your hands. While this is sometimes true on an individual level, there are ways to boost the overall mood of a work environment. Keep reading to learn how.





Provide Training Opportunities

Training opportunities at work should be a given as they show staff that they are respected and have the chance to develop and grow within their career. Plus, the actual training part gives them a goal, which boosts happiness. The kind of training you provide will depend on the skills of your staff and where they want to develop. A Glasgow first aid training course would be beneficial for everyone in the workplace, while a safety training course might be helpful for newcomers.

Decorate the Workspace

A workspace doesn’t have to look dull. In fact, it’s better if it doesn’t. Environments have an enormous impact on mood, so make sure you decorate the workspace in a way that lifts people’s spirits. Good lighting, warm colors, and plants can help with this.

Deliver Useful Feedback

You don’t need to coddle your employees to make them happy. By giving them constructive feedback, they can improve their skills, which benefits their career as well as the business as a whole. Plus, it will show them that you genuinely care about them as an employee – that you want to see them grow. Don’t forget to give positive feedback, too!

Enjoy Staff Outings

Staff outings are the perfect way to bring people together. When you are all in a workspace, it can be difficult to get to know people, especially those working in different departments. By spending some time outside of work, whether at a restaurant, bowling alley, or a sports event, everyone will get the chance to get along, which will help boost the mood at work.

Challenge Your Staff

It might be hard to believe, but most people are happier when they are challenged rather than when they are presented with constant easy tasks. While a stress-free day with little to do might seem fun, after a while it becomes a bore. By challenging your employees (not overloading them), you allow them to stimulate their minds and show what they are worth.

Notice Changes in the Overall Mood

As the team leader, it is up to you to realize when something is amiss, including a sour mood. By recognizing it early, you will find it easier to get to the root cause and make changes to ensure the problem is solved. It might be a simple case of a small office argument, or it might be a general problem with the way the workplace is run. Whatever the reason, it’s always better to know sooner rather than later.

By knowing how to turn a bad mood into a good one at work, the workplace will become a far more productive and positive place to be.

