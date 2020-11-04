Importance of Papilloma vaccine

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Introduction:-

HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccines are the vaccine which protects warts against the infection with HPV (human papilloma virus). A human papilloma virus is a group which contains more than 200 related viruses, and out of which more than 40 related viruses are spread through the direct sexual contact of the person to person. Among all these types, two of HPV types cause genital warts whereas about more than a dozen HPV types cause certain types of cancer- such as cervical cancer, anal cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, vulvar cancer and vaginal cancer, etc.

Types of vaccines:-

Three types of vaccines prevent the infection from the disease caused by HPV types which are licensed: – Gardasil®, Gardasil ® 9 and Cervarix ®. All three of them prevent the infection with the HPV types 16 and 18. The two very high -risk HPV that cause about 70-75% of cervical cancer and also some of the higher % of the HPV caused cancer.

Gardasil ® vaccine also prevents the infection caused by the HPV types 6 and 11 which are caused by 90% of genital warts of the human body.

Gardasil ® 9 vaccine prevents the infection with the same four types of HPV types. It also prevents additional five types of cancer-causing types (31, 33, 45, 52 and 58) which on together amount for the 10-20% of the cervical type of cancer. It is the only HPV vaccine which is now available for the use in the United States and Cervarix and Gardasil are used in other countries.

What age group of people should get HPV (human papilloma virus) vaccine?

For children and adults the age is between 9 to 26 years.

The HPV vaccine is always recommended at the age of 11 or 12 years old children. The vaccination can also be started at the early age of 9 years old child. It is also recommended for all the people who are still the age of 26 years old and are not adequately vaccinated at an earlier age.

Adults (ages:- 27 to 45 years old) –

The HPV vaccine is approved to be given through the age of 45 years old adults. It is not recommended for all the adults who are age 27 to 45 years old. Instead of this, ACIP recommends that the patients of these age group who weren’t adequately vaccinated earlier age, clinicians consider discussing whenever HPV vaccination is right for them. At this age group, it provides fewer benefits because most of the people are already exposed to the virus while earlier days.

Women who are pregnant:-

HPV vaccine should be delayed for pregnant women until their pregnancy. And the pregnancy test is not required for the vaccination. They can’t find the evidence of the vaccination that will affect the pregnancy or it will harm the fetus.

Dr. Wexler writes about the column featured in the issue of vaccines for healthcare professionals. Dr Wexler updates the recommendation on the use of Papilloma vaccine. The update is about the guidance on the use of Papillomavirus vaccine.

Conclusion:-

