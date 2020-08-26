Improve Your Communication and Productivity with the Right Construction Management Software

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Construction management software is a useful software program used by construction managers, owners, architects, engineers, builders, general contractors, and subcontractors, to effectively manage their construction resources, customers, and projects. It is an efficient program that can increase your accountability and efficiency by streamlining your manual processes, including job scheduling, list creating, punch listing, internal communications, etc. Such a program can work with or without internet.

Benefits Of Construction Management Software:

With a good construction management software program in place, you can do the following to streamline your construction work:

Access and share data, documents, and other project related details easily

Improve communication with customers and team members

Increase transparency within the company

Ensure timely project completion

Integrate processes to manage the projects in hand

Track equipment and labour

Create and send take-offs and bids

Monitor work hours and attendance of your employees

Generate reports

Manage expenses and accounts

Benefits Of Using Construction Management Software:

With a construction management software, it becomes possible to set budgets and timelines for individual projects. It not only streamlines the individual phases of a project, but also its entire lifecycle. It allows all the relevant involved parties to keep a track of the project and stay connected with each other right from the beginning of the project. It is also helpful in cutting down operational costs, leveraging cloud technologies, and improving scalability. Since many construction management solutions are inspired from general project management programs, they are greatly beneficial for project managers to follow up with suppliers, contractors, and other key members.

Features OF CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE:

A good construction management software program allows managers and owners to keep a track on their projects, and they can include all the segments of their business in single software like, logistics, operations, accounts, and customer service. Here are a few features of a good program:

Project management: There are several individual assignments and tasks in the program that allow delegation of specific objectives, like setting and tracking budget, generating reports, scheduling, etc.

Employee management and scheduling: These programs have specific features for attendance tracking, work scheduling, etc., so that managers can easily track the attendance of their workers. Based on this report, they can decide the increment and promotion of their workers.

Documents and drawing: Drawings and blueprints play an important role in construction projects, and the software that you choose should support exporting and importing of drafts, easy sharing, editing functions, etc. Your engineers and architects can easily upload their plans on your software and people working on the project site can access the same.

Accounting: Construction projects often involve a lot of money and it is extremely important to keep the finances organised. A construction management software offers an accounting module that is helpful in keeping track of actual and estimated money spent. You can also integrate your accounts and inventory management system in your software.

Mobile access: Construction industry has gone digital and workers often use their cell phones to access notes and take pictures. These software programs are capable of capturing details in real-time and then syncing them to update the project plan with the help of internet connectivity.

A good construction management software connects your office and field teams and provides the tools to execute the project in real-time. It enables conversations through push notifications and accelerates resolution and decision-making process. If you want to improve the on-field productivity of your workers, then invest in a good software program now and make its best use.

