5 Moving And Packing Tips To Make Your Move Extremely Simple

No one thinks of moving as something fun and interesting, but the entire process doesn’t have to be stressful either. With the right approach and practices, the ordeal can be done and over with quickly and efficiently. In case you’re getting ready to move pretty soon, the following tips can make a huge difference – not only when it comes to the simple move but your emotional state as well.

The Go-To Essentials Bag

The first thing you want to do before you start packing your old life away is to pack the so-called overnight bag for every member of your family. This bag should contain the basic essentials you’d need regardless of your location. As such, you can think of it as packing for an overnight trip.

That said, this bag should contain a change of clothes and clean underwear, together with hygiene staples such as bath products, a toothbrush, and toothpaste. Those who need to take some medicine regularly should keep it in this bag as well. Basically, you should use the things in this bag to prepare yourself for the day once you move into the new place and have to take some time to unpack everything.

Use a Clear Bin for Moving Essentials

Everything you own is packed in boxes, but you’ll have to unpack those when you reach your new place. Chances are you’ll have to do some extra cleaning as well. In that respect, it would be best to use a clear bin when packing the essentials for unpacking and cleaning. Gloves, box cutters, cleaning agents, rags, scissors, garbage bags, and every other item that might come in handy when unpacking in your new home should be stored in this bin. And it’s best to use a clear plastic bin because you’ll be able to see where everything is.

What You’ll Need First Goes Last

When you pack your items, you’ll probably label the boxes and organize them according to different item purposes inside. However, it’s important to keep in mind that you need to organize the order of packing inside the boxes as well.

For instance, if you’re packing kitchen utensils in a box, don’t put the items you tend to use regularly first only to top them off with other items you pull out from the cabinets that aren’t a true necessity in your daily life. This will only make it difficult to reach true essentials when you start to unpack. Instead, always place the most essential things last so that they’re the first to get to when you’re unpacking.

The same goes for the order of boxes you place into the moving truck. Always start with boxes loaded with items that aren’t an immediate necessity and finish with ones that hold important items so that you can pull those out as soon as you arrive.

Label and Group Accordingly

As mentioned, it’s important that you label and group your moving boxes properly so that you know where everything is when you start unpacking. To make things easier for yourself, you can group the boxes by room and purpose. Creating a list of things that go into each box can make a huge difference. Write down what items you’re putting into every box, so that you can stick that piece of paper to the box once it’s full.

What About Fragile/Delicate Items?

Instead of accumulated garbage for wrapping up your fragile items, you can use the blankets and cloths that also have to be moved as a wrapper for these items. Still, it’s also important to address your worries and the nature of the items you want to move to the moving company.

Let’s say that you now live in Phoenix and need to move to another part of the country. And on top of all other things, you have to move your piano as well. This is a long road and piano is a very delicate instrument that can be damaged easily if not careful. In that respect, you can look into specific Phoenix piano moving services that will guarantee knowledgeable handling of such a valuable and delicate object. The right moving professionals will know how to load, pack, and secure the piano so that it can reach its new home safely. The same goes for other fragile items and delicate objects you might be worried about.

The most helpful thing you can do for yourself and your family when you have to move is to go to the new home a couple of days before the moving date and clean the entire home. That way, you won’t have to waste time and prolong the moving process by having to clean everything on the spot. And if you’re moving somewhere far away that you can’t easily go to just for cleaning, talk to your realtor and hire local cleaning services for the new home.

