When you were younger, one of the biggest things you feared, maybe subconsciously, was moving away from everyone and everything you know. For Yunglo, this was reality. Right before he was supposed to make the transition into High School, he and his family grabbed their belongings and moved to Indiana.

In Indiana, Yunglo found it difficult at first to get adjusted to the new area and oftentimes would turn to music when he had no one else to connect with. He began to spend a lot of time on his music during his High School years and decided to forgo college to pursue a career in the music industry. Shortly after school was over, he started working for artists such as Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby, gaining knowledge and making connections within the music world.

Being around artists and seeing environments that the hip hop industry has created instantly got Yunglo hooked on the idea of pursuing a career as an artist. He took a step back for a few years to work on his creative ability and quality of sound but now believes he is ready to go.

Now at the age of 24, Yunglo is back and better than ever. He is excited to be back and has a bunch of new music in the works, including a handful of singles set to release at the tail-end of 2021. Stay tuned as Yunglo gets back to what he loves. Beat that allows you to feel the emotion Yunglo felt while working on it in the studio.

Follow Yunglo on Instagram here.

Stream Yunglo’s Music on Spotify here.

