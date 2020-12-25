INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















PHILADELPHIA, PA — Thanks to the recent play of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts and the benching of Carson Wentz, could a reunion with former offensive coordinator, and current Indianapolis Colts head coach, Frank Reich be in the works?

Reich, who was the offensive coordinator during Wentz first three years as a starter, including arguably is best year as an NFL starter back in 2017, before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, would be hired by the Colts following the Eagles Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

It’s no secret that since the Eagles title and Reich leaving that Wentz has struggled both in the field, and to stay healthy to the tune of a 17-19-1 record.

While Philadelphia lost key members such as WR’s Torrey Smith, Nelson Agholor and TE Trey Burton on offense, Wentz has never quite been the same.

Fast forward to 2020, and the former second overall pick out of North Dakota State currently leads the NFL in interceptions (15) has looked shaky and tentative in the pocket, has made some bad decisions with the football and looking seemingly lost on the field, may need a change of scenery in order to save his flailing NFL career.

I know that sounds harsh and perhaps a bit hyperbolic, but the reality is that Wentz is not living up to his four-year, $128 million contract extension and No.2 overall pick status in a tough and very vocal sports town such as Philadelphia.

And for all the love that he earned in helping lead the Iggles to a Super Bowl, Wentz is running low of proverbial fan currency.

Couple all of his ailments and struggles, a trade to Indianapolis makes the most sense for all parties involved.

In Indy, Wentz would be reunited with Reich, and the Colts would be getting their new starter and possible franchise QB to succeed one-year stopgap in Philip Rivers.

The Eagles would then be rid of any potential distractions of a Wentz-Hurts quarterback controversy, and would be able to move forward.

Obviously, money and picks will likely be an issue as the Colts would be on the hook for Wentz’s monstrous contract, and Philadelphia would demand a hefty compensation package the Colts for Wentz.

Depending on if the Colts already have their eye on a QB in the upcoming NFL Draft, or feel comfortable with Jacoby Brissett enough to pull the trigger a Wentz trade, this hypothetical situation could be a matter of when and not if.

