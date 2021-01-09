With the 2021 NFL Playoffs set to kick off today and tomorrow with a series of tripleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, INSCMagazine is here to provide you with our picks and predictions.

Let’s go!

Buffalo Bills (2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (7): If there is one team that the defending Super Bowl champions, it is Josh Allen and the red-hot Buffalo Bills. Thanks to a cannon arm, freakish athleticism, and offense that has WR’s in John Brown, rookie Gabe Davis and Stefan Diggs and a rock-solid defense led by Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo is gonna be a problem in the AFC for a long time. it starts today vs. the visiting Colts and QB Philp Rivers in what will be his swan song. Buffalo 42 Indianapolis 24

Pittsburgh Steelers (3) vs. Cleveland Browns (6): COVID choose the perfect time to handicap the Cleveland Browns and their first playoff appearance since 2002 when they lost in a heartbreaker 36-33 to…the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No Kevin Stefanski, no All-Pro LG in Joel Bitonio against a fully rested Steelers squad that is getting a fully healthy Ben Roethlisberger, TJ Watt, Cameron Heyward, Joe Haden. Add in WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s bulletin board words, and the Steelers will roll in this one. Pittsburgh 31 Cleveland 14

Tennessee Titans (4) vs. Baltimore Ravens (5): Can reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson get that post-season monkey off his back down in Nashville? Part of me REALLY wants to believe it, as the ravens are rolling and have that dangerous vibe to them, but former Walsh Jesuit and Ohio State standout in Titans head coach, Mike Vrabel just has that tough, edgy, non-nonsense kind of approach in knowing how to contain LaMar, as he has his own juggernaut that he can deploy in Derrick Henry. This time of year, you have to run the ball and stop the run. I trust the Titans more than Lamar’s legs in this old-school AFC Central blood feud. Tennessee 31 Baltimore 10

New Orleans Saints (2) vs. Chicago Bears (7): If the Saints get back a fully healthy Alvin Kamara and WR Michael Thomas, then Drew Brees and company roll the bears right out of the Big Easy. I would give Chicago a fighting chance if this were back up north and in the elements of Solider Field, but I just can’t trust Trubisky to outduel one of the all-time greats down in the 504. New Orleans 31 Chicago 10

Seattle Seahawks (3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (6): Russell Wilson vs. Aaron Donald. DK Metcalf vs. Jalen Ramsey. Arguably the best matchups in the probably the best playoff game on the schedule, whomever wins both of these matchups will help provide the answer as to who will win. While the Rams are not starting Jared Goff under center, the Rams defense might just do enough to contain Danger Russ and not allow him to cook. Los Angeles 21 Seattle 17

Washington Football Team (4) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5): Even though Ohio State and Michigan didn’t get a chance to renew college football’s top rivalry this fall, WFT DE Chase Young and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, promise to make up for it in spades.

It’s no secret that Brady struggles against the rush, and it’s no secret that historically, he has also struggled against athletic pass rushers. What do you think Chase Young is? While no one may know about this, but Washington Football Team has arguably the best defensive line in the playoff field, and one built to give Brady problems.

Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne are gonna become well acquainted with TB12 today in pulling off the biggest upset in modern sports history. WFT 24 Tampa Bay 17