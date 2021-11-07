With the second set of CFP rankings set to be made official on Tuesday, there is a lot of debate and speculation as to where teams 2-4 are going to be.

With Georgia likely to remain at No.1, how does the sudden loss of staring linebacker Adam Anderson loom over the Dawgs? With Michigan State losing to Purdue, do the Boilermakers have another upset of the Buckeyes in their back pocket in C-Bus?





What about Cincinnati? What about them? They almost lost to an unranked Tulsa squad at home and barely slipped by Navy the week before?

No thank you.

Below is our CFP Week 2 projected rankings:

No.1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0): Despite manhandling Mizzou, 43-6, the news of Georgia losing star linebacker Adam Anderson after being accused of rape, how big of an impact will it have on UGA’s record-setting defense? Anderson leads the Bulldogs in sacks (5), second on the team in tackles for loss (5 ½) in addition to 32 tackles and 14 quarterback hurries.

It’s next man up down in Athens.

No.2 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1): Poor little New Mexico State. They have no business being on the same field as the defending national champions. Sadly, they will be used as a proverbial prop for Bryce Young’s burgeoning Heisman campaign.

No.3 Oregon Ducks (7-1): While projected 2022 top overall pick in the NFL Draft in Kayvon Thibodeaux, gets all the attention, and rightfully so, it is who is under center out in Eugene, who deserves a little pb now in QB Anthony Brown. Brown, a 6’2 220-pound senior transfer from Boston College, has passes for 1,895 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, while completing 57.3 percent of his passes. Brown is also proving to be quite a dual-threat on the ground as well in rushing for 428 yards and seven touchdowns on 92 carries.

If both Brown and the Ducks continue their steady play, then they may be able to help get that CFP monkey off of the PAC-12’s back.

No.4 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1): Remember 2018. That should be the mantra down in Cbus all week for the Buckeyes. As many unfortunately remember that one fateful night in West Lafayette, the second-ranked Buckeyes getting steamrolled by now current Arizona Cardinals rookie wideout, Rondell Moore and Purdue, 49-20—I watched the nightmare down in Tampa that night, the day before the Browns lost to Tampa Bay in OT ☹–Point being, Ohio State needs to play with an edge against the giant-killing Boilermakers.

C.J. Stroud is beginning to look more and more like a Heisman-worthy finalist. If he puts on a highlight-worthy display in The ‘Shoe, then book his flight for NYC stat!

