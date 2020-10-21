Inter Milan vs Borussia Monchengladbach Live Streams Free Reddit: Watch Champions League Game On TV

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Inter Milan vs. Borussia Monchengladbach: Live stream UEFA Champions League, how to watch on CBS All Access. Two teams with the potential to make a run face off on Matchday 1. Europa League runners up Inter Milan welcome a talented Borussia Monchengladbach to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday for Champions League Matchday 1. Both teams have the potential to advance to the round of 16 once the group stage if over with but face a tricky group that also includes Real Madrid and an underrated Shakhtar Donetsk side.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro — Milan, Italy

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Inter Milan -170; Draw +305; Gladbach +480 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, tune into “The Golazo Show,” our live whip-around show on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. “The Golazo Show” will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday and featuring a rotation of analysts throughout the season, including Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Alex Scott and Peter Schmeichel. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

Storylines

Inter Milan: The 2-1 loss to Inter Milan showed the defensive issues this team has. Allowing two goals to Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn’t anything that should make you feel shame, but Gladbach’s attack is so much faster that if Inter are as slow to react, it could go worse. The key will be in the middle with Arturo Vidal leading the way. Can Antonio Conte’s team be disruptive in the middle and prevent that dangerous counter by the German side?

Borussia Monchengladbach: This might be your first look at Gladbach and their brilliant young midfielder Denis Zakaria. The Swiss international is the starting defensive midfielder and has seen his stock skyrocket with some brilliant performances. He’s got great size, can body anybody off the ball and will be tasked with being that engine in the middle defensively. His ability to quickly recover the ball and get it forward will be key.

Prediction

After a disappointing display last weekend, Inter rebound in a big way. Pick: Inter Milan 2, Borussia Monchengladbach 1

