Interview with D.Polo

31 Oct 2020
400
Who is your favorite artist from EDM outside your own specific genre?

That would definitely be Tchami and Oliver Hendens, they’re my idols. Club House/Future House/Deep House. Love it.


Share one track with us which you currently play and describe with detail why it is such a great production.

Tchami – Adieu. I play this track on all my sets. The reaction from the crowd is always positive and high energy. The melodies and power of the track make it almost come to life!

What gives you the inspiration to make music?

knowing that it will be received and appreciated by all types of different people from around the world.
Making people feel emotions when listening is such a great reward and motivator.

Tell us more about the music you’re working on right now.

I’m currently working on a refreshed sound than the previous groovy one. This time you will listen to more deep/chill house vibes. Kinda Nora En Pure but still a bit clubby. You’ll definitely love the new tracks that i’m preparing.

Tell us about your record label Spectrum Recordings.

Spectrum Recordings is doing great, it was very hard in the begining like everything but we can finally say we made it to a bigger stage now. Our releases are doing great and our fans are loving them, i’m super happy for that. Keep following Spectrum Recordings on social’s for the new releases.

Who is your favorite artist outside of EDM and why?

50 cent! Cuz hes the shit. He’s done so much as an artist and entrepreneur. Have to respect that! And his tracks are tight haha.

 

