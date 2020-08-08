With the coronavirus epidemic stretching into its fourth month, many of us have had to stay in and chill with Netflix or entertain ourselves in watching YouTube tutorials and Instagram stories. Whether it is makeup how-to’s, best movies, catching up on the latest news etc, you’re bound to see a variety of Youtube social media personalities worth subscribing to.

Names such as PewDiepie, Canal KondZilla and Marshmello are just some of the notable Youtubers that many follow and subscribe too. Many artists, models, celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are A-listers who have large followings on both platforms.

One other big-name social media personality with a large following that you may have seen and heard of is Ukrainian-born model and actress, Alexandra Creteau.

Born in the western Ukrainian town of Chernovtsy, the 34-year-old Creteau boasts one of the largest Instagram following with an estimated 323k followers as well as one of the most versatile YouTube channels that covers everything from makeup to dating tips.

Since relocating from the East Coast to Hollywood, Alexandra—or Alex for short—has worked in some big-budget films such as American Horror Story and the up-coming X-Men: New Mutants.

When she is not on the red carpet or giving interviews to various publications—such as THIS one— and others such VoyageLA, Disrupt Magazine, The American Reporter, Alex is burning up IG as a lifestyle and Fashion model and blogger for brands such as Old navy and Elli Activewear.

Below is my Q and A with Alex as we talk YouTube videos, Instagram, working in Hollywood, COVID-19 and exciting projects coming down the pipe.

Who Is She?

Name: Alexandra Creteau

Age: 34

Height: 5’6

Birthplace: Chernovtsy, Ukraine

Residence: Los Angeles, California

Measurements: 36-27-36

Social Media Links: Instagram: @alexandracreteau | Youtube: @dalexvlogs

Modeling Agency | Acting Agency: Pittmobile Talent Agency, Victor Kruglov Talent Management

Notable Brands, Publications and Media Featured In: I worked with different brands like : Old Navy, HENNESSY, Rimmel LONDON, Sally Hansens, Pure Protein, Oreo, Flattumy, Elli activewear, Built Ny and many others.

Talking about publications and articles. You can read about me in : VoyageLA, Disrupt magazine, The American Reporter, NetNewsLedger, btimes.sg and some others.

Very happy and honored to work with you! How excited are you to be interviewed by INSCMagazine?

It’s my pleasure! I love to let my fans view my life from another perspective besides TV or film.

How has COVID-19 affected you?

It has been quite an adjustment similar to others getting into a new routine and a new normal.

As a model and actress, how has COVID-19 changed how you shoot and book assignments, etc?

Even though we started to reopen and I have done several commercials since restrictions have been put into place, productions have done a phenomenal job in maintaining safety measures and social distancing protocols during filming.

You’ve been in big-name movies such as Night of the Naked Dead, American Horror Story and X-Men: New Mutants, what was that experience like and what did you learn from them?

It’s always super exciting to work side by side with that high caliber talent both in front of and behind the camera. Little tips and tricks that i would never have thought of. It’s such a surreal experience that I love. The process is a beautiful thing.

As a social media influencer on YouTube, how has COVID-19 changed how you talk and interact with fans?

It has pretty much stayed the same as I connect through YouTube videos and Instagram stories and posts. But creating content has become more difficult with more restrictions on PPE and social distancing while limiting the places to film or do photo shoots. My team and I do our best to make it work.

What are your thoughts on how platforms such as TikTok and SnapChat become more influential?

I feel like Snapchat has reached somewhat of a plateau, and TikTok has become more popular, but I don’t think that it has the longevity to pass the test of time. Neither platform has come close to being on the same level as Instagram and YouTube.

Before COVID-19, What has been the best place you’ve been to and visited so far? What kind of model are you (IG, fitness, bikini, lingerie)?

I love to travel! I have visited 15 states thus far. I have been to the Caribbean and Cayman islands. Some of my favorites include the Dominican Republic and Mexico! My favorite is definitely somewhere in the Dominican Republic. As far as what type of model i would say commercial, print and Instagram model focusing on high fashion and lifestyle.

How long have you been modeling and acting?

Modeling would be around 7 years ago, then two years later transitioned and focused more on acting, so about 5 years acting.

What first inspired you to become both a model and actress?

First I was into fitness, and living a healthy lifestyle. It was a natural transition to be able to incorporate modeling. After two years of modeling, I learned that actors can make a bigger difference and portray a wider range of talent through my work acting.

Fave actor/actress and director?

Jennifer Lawrence has had a huge influence on how I portray and approach a role. Gerard Butler has been a big inspiration to me as well. Having worked for Ryan Murphy on more than one occasion, I grew a great amount of respect for his work ethic, discipline and creative out of the box thinking style to create his art.

Top five movies?

In no particular order, my favorite films would include Joker, The Notebook, Slumdog millionaire, Rocky, and Braveheart.

Where has been your favorite place to shoot?

My favorite place would have to Malibu. I definitely see myself living there someday.

What is the most exciting aspect of modeling?

Being able to portray bold and beautiful different looks.

Within the industry, who is your modeling and acting inspiration?

I’m completely obsessed with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

What would you say is your best feature?

Dedicated and hard working. I become so focused on my role I’m preparing for.

Any future projects coming down the pipeline?

Currently, Hollywood is fairly slow due to Covid, but i have had several commercial and television self tape auditions.

As a Youtube model and influencer, what products, trends and tips do you see becoming big in 2020?

I have noticed daily vlogging and prank videos between couples gaining momentum. I have noticed beauty bloggers becoming more popular with trends of bright neon colors.

You look very fit and athletic, how have you stayed in such great shape during lockdown?

At the beginning, i made the conscious decision to come out of quarantine the best version of myself. I have chosen to keep to a strict keto diet incorporating consistent cardio workouts and sunshine while maintaining social distancing of course!

What advice would you give to those trying to stay in shape and motivated?

Always try to be the best version of yourself, and not compare yourself to others. Just because we have no normal for the time being, doesn’t mean that we cannot hold ourselves accountable to adhere to a daily routine and increase healthy habits.

Outside of modeling, what are your hobbies?

I love fishing, hiking and pretty much anything nature related. I feel like connecting in the wilderness allows me to reflect, gain a positive perspective and reset myself spiritually.

Sports question: Who are your favorite teams and clubs?

Having lived in The New England Area, I found myself following the New England Patriots, but we will have to see what happens since I enjoyed watching Tom Brady, but he recently got traded. I find myself more passionate and excited about karate, MMA and kickboxing.

What advice would you give to women aspiring to get into modeling?

First, I would advise them to become aware of the different types of modeling. After that, pick a couple that interest you the most, because modeling is a passion and more long-term goal rather than a few photoshoots. It is hard work, dedication and discipline while maintaining a healthy lifestyle and positive outlook to be able to last in that type of industry.

Then I would think about your branding and how you want to visually represent yourself through either your social media platforms or portfolio. Lastly, remember why you started. Sometimes, the road to success gets tough and it can easily derail or discourage someone.

Keep that burning desire, fiery passion in your heart and twinkle in your eye. Know your worth, and do not ever compromise your values. There is a place for each and every person in an industry like modeling. You just have to stay positive.

Special thanks to Anna Vetchinova and Alexandra Creteau for their time and assistance during the interview.

