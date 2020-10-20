Introducing StoryAntics.com this Holiday Gift Giving Season!

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Introducing storyantics.com, a marketplace for self-published books that help children make sense of the world. Currently, sites like Amazon, Ebay and Etsy sell books for kids, but Story Antics gives smaller and talented independent authors a platform to get discovered and share their stories with the world. Their search option is better than some of these big sites, who bury results, whereas Story Antics has a more narrow selection to make it easier for parents to choose books for their kids. .

Research has found reading to be exceptionally important to succeed in both school and life, but often the challenge is finding a book that interests the child. The stronger a child’s language skill is when they reach school, the more prepared they are to be able to read. The better they read, the more likely they will graduate from high school.

Founder Lara Solomon says, “As a self-published author, I know how hard it is to market and promote your books and I have seen so many great self-published books that just don’t get seen. Also, I know that there are lots of parents and carers looking for specific books and it is hard to find them. With the Story Antics books I have written, I have gone through the whole process of finding illustrators and printers, getting them printed, promoting them and building a brand. This is a solution for people like me who need a home for their creations.”

Story Antics sells books globally and books start at $9.99.

https://storyantics.com

ABOUT STORY ANTICS

Story Antics was founded in October 2019 by author Lara Solomon with the vision to create unique and entertaining educational stories for both children and adults to enjoy together. However, it was in September 2020 that Lara realized that there are already so many storybooks out there yet to be discovered. She decid ed to change direction and re-invented Story Antics into a marketplace for self-published children’s books. Story Antics is part of global start up incubator, Antler and its ongoing growth is backed by committed investor funding.

