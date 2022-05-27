In the era where you can shop pretty much everything online, most people expect to have weed delivered to their doorsteps. Although most things can be bought online, weed does not get the same treatment.

Laws related to weed are loosening up, therefore many consumers believe that they can freely order online or have it mailed to their address.





Millions of people searched for online marijuana ordering services on Google. The legalization of marijuana and cannabis is the reason for the increase in web surfing for weed.

Is Mail Order Weed Legal?

Countries like the United States and Canada have legalized pot and the laws and regulations are rapidly changing across all states. Despite all the changes, it is still illegal to order pot online. Mail-ordered weed is illegal even in states that have decriminalized its use.

There are a lot of restrictions on buying, selling, and growing weed under federal laws. It should only be sourced from the licensed dispensary.

In addition, even if recreational use of marijuana is allowed in your state, ordering weed from a legal retailer and having it shipped to you can land you in legal trouble. The consumer could be punished and jailed for breaking the federal law.

Ordering Weed Through UPS or FEDEX

Weed delivered through private providers like the United States Postal Service (USPS) or FEDEX is still illegal. These private courier services and shipping and logistics companies do not violate federal drug laws.

Third-party carriers abide by laws and cooperate with federal authorities if they get such a package. Even if you are prescribed Marijuana by a doctor, it is unlawful for medical marijuana dispensaries to ship weed through the mail. Now you can mail order marijuana canada.

Why is Mail Order Weed Illegal?

Drugs are being made legal in more and more states, however, it is still illegal at the federal level. Therefore, weed can not be legally delivered via mail and subjected to arrest and prosecution.

Mail order weed is banned for a variety of reasons. It is to prohibit drug trafficking and prevent minors from ordering weed online.

Since the majority of consumers are relying on online weed providers, law enforcement is working to intercept such packages.

Penalty For Ordering Weed Online

Any drug crime, be it possession or mail order weed, can get you in a heap of legal trouble. If you have ordered or accepted mail-ordered weed, you have committed a crime for which the criminal can face state and federal charges.

The seriousness of a drug offense, penalty, or jail time depends on the amount of pot mailed. For the first offense, the individual will be charged with trafficking drugs and multiple other felonies for sending or receiving weed in the mail.

In a Nutshell

Mail ordering weed is illegal and definitely not worth the risk. Often mail ordering weed is a scam, the consumer orders and makes payment but never receives the weed. Weed laws continue to evolve in different countries but mail ordering weed is still illegal across all states.

