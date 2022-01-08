The Golden State Warriors have announced that Klay Thompson will return Sunday night and play against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Head coach Steve Kerr indicated that he will start and is on a minute restriction. With that being said a reported indicated that during a scrimmage he scored 12 points in under a minute. Also, Draymond Green is having a difficult time sleeping knowing that the return of Thompson is imminent.





As for the bay area as a whole this is reminiscent of another big name who came back from a serious injury. His name, Joe Montana. Still can remember seeing a sign on the TV screen that read “rain, sleet or snow, we came to see Joe.”

Though unlike Montana, Thompson is not going anywhere.

For NBA fans and Warriors fans as well. It is a moment to remember. Kerr even spoke about it and here is what he said about it.

Steve Kerr compares Klay Thompson’s return to Stephen Curry in New York and Michael Jordan’s return back to the NBA: “With Klay, the moment will be about a guy’s perseverance, and his love for the game, and everyone else’s love for him. That’s why it’s going to be special.” pic.twitter.com/CtohKDtmhy — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) January 8, 2022

Sunday night will also mark the first time Thompson has played in the Chase Center. One wonders if the first points he scores in the building will have Stephen Curry assisting on a three.

It will also become the first time that the starting lineup Kerr uses is Curry, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Green, and Kevon Looney. Tomorrow night is a must watch for any basketball fan.

